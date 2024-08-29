Guangzhi in the PC and PS5 game Black Myth: Wukong wields the power of fire and can be quick on its feet; it's surprisingly tough for an early boss. Thankfully, there are strategies and abilities you can equip to stoke out its flames forever.

You can craft armor in Black Myth: Wukong by heading to the Guanyin Temple early.

How to Prepare for Guangzhi

Before facing off against Guangzhi, it's recommended to go to the temple in the Forest of Wolves. This is where you'll unlock the ability to craft armor, so you can go into the fight with far better defense. Go to the Outside the Forest fast travel spot (incense area). Then, move forward and turn right where three enemies are hanging out near a bridge. Take them out. On the right side, you'll see a terrifying boss that has a baby-like head. Sprint past it into the cave ahead. Travel across the wooden bridges and then go left to find a temple entrance. You'll find a resting spot around here. Interact with it to unlock the craft armor option on the menu.

This is where you can really prepare for Guangzhi. By finding nearby resources and beating foes to get their money, you can craft armor pieces like the Pilgrim's Garb that increase your defense significantly. Similar to Genshin Impact, they can also enhance your monkey warrior with armor set enhancements like Swift Pilgrim, which moderately increases your Sprint speed.

Despite many likely taking on Guangzhi first, taking on Lingxuzi first might be beneficial. This wolf beast that's right in front of the Guanyin Temple provides the Grey Wolf Mask as a drop. It's a headgear piece that adds 10 defense and inflicts considerably more damage on enemies at critical health. It's very useful against Guangzhi. You'll also want to look into unlocking Deft Evasion from the skill tree as it makes your dodging far better than before.

As Guangzhi can burn your character, causing additional damage over time, you'll want to purchase a potion to help with that. While at the incense stop, head to the store and purchase Body Cooling Powder. It significantly increases your Burn Resistance for a short duration and removes the burnt state when used.

How to Defeat Guangzhi

Even with all these enhancements, Guangzhi can still be tough in Black Myth: Wukong. His dual-bladed weapon moves fast and can be hard to dodge. If you see this boss constantly hitting you, there will be a burn meter above your health bar. If you see it increasing to a high rate, try to use the Body Cooling Powder sooner rather than later. Guangzhi will perform some spinning attacks with his frustrating weapon. Try to roll out of the way of his attacks. When he stops to take a breather from the spinning combo, now's your time to strike. Get a quick combo in, mixing your light and heavy attacks. Guangzhi will become slightly stunned with each blow.

If Guangzhi steps back, he's about to throw his weapon. Get ready to the left or right if this occurs. There is a bounce ability that Guangzhi uses as well. After the fourth jump, it will be safe to strike Guangzhi again. If Guangzhi takes a dive to the side, he's about to do a spinning attack. It's not safe to attack this boss when he moves like this as he'll charge right at you if you're not careful. Another attack you should be careful of is his dashing move. If you see him crouching down, he will try to strike vertically at a sharp speed. Avoid going to the left or right in these circumstances.

Try the immobilizing spell on Guangzhi whenever you can to get a few cheeky hits in. This will likely be an available option twice during this fight, so try to make the most of of these situations. If you follow all these tips, you should be able to beat Guangzhi within a few tries, especially if you have better armor on from crafting.

Rewards for Beating Guangzhi

If you defeat Guangzhi, you'll get a special transformation. You can turn into the boss himself and use his Red Tides weapon. You'll be able to thrust with his flame-focused attacks and cause burn on your foes. It's a pretty awesome power-up that takes us back to the days of Mega Man 2, a retro title which has you use abilities from bosses you've defeated.