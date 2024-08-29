Lingxuzi in the PS5 and PC game Black Myth: Wukong is a tough boss for someone new to the game. It's fast, difficult to avoid, and has strong attacks. Thankfully, we know how to prepare for and fight this enemy.

You'll need Deft Evasion from the skill tree to beat Lingxuzi in Black Myth: Wukong.

Preparations for Lingxuzi Fight

Lingxuzi is a challenging boss in Black Myth: Wukong, so you'll want to be prepared for this fight from Chapter 1. Evasion is the most important element of this fight as Lingxuzi attacks fast and often. Therefore, you'll want to awaken the Deft Evasion skill under Foundation. According to the game, it "makes each initial Dodge more agile and flexible." You'll need this when facing off against this wolf boss. Another skill that could help is Composure, which allows your light attack combo to not be interrupted by dodging. Something else that could help is increasing your Robust Constitution and Robust Vigor to increase your maximum health and stamina.

You'll also want to upgrade what your monkey warrior is wearing. Head to a resting incense spot and then select "Craft Armor." You can create new gear to increase your defense significantly. In addition, you can increase your sprint speed by equipping two pieces of the Swift Pilgrim armor set. It works similarly to Genshin Impact if you've played that. If you haven't got any money, you may have Tiny Pieces of Gold to sell.

Buying an Evil Repelling Medicament from the Store to increase Damage Reduction could also help with this fight as it's very physical.

Close

How to Take Down Lingxuzi

When you first approach Lingxuzi, it will immediately pounce at you. Dodge it and wait for Lingxuzi to take a prowling stance. Strike it whenever this occurs. Use the immobilizing ability early on to damage it. It will come back by the end of the fight, so take advantage of it however you can. When it raises its paw, get ready to dodge out of the way. To avoid its frontal attacks, try to hit its back and tail area. You can narrowly miss its claw this way.

If Lingxuzi is looking at or licking its paw, be careful. It will charge towards you and grab you, smashing you to the ground. Be careful when it moves towards you from the ground; it will try to bite. When Lingxuzi moves in a circle, it will go for a sweeping attack. Try to roll forward to avoid the strike.

Eventually, this wolf will jump onto the roofs of the buildings nearby. Get ready to evade to the left or the right in these cases as it will charge right at you. If you see Lingxuzi raising its head, it will roar; try to get out of its vicinity whenever you see this.

If Lingxuzi is looking at or licking its paw, be careful. It will charge towards you and grab you, smashing you to the ground.

If you hit its head with a strong attack, it may become phased. This is when you should put in your best combos to make the most of the opportunity. Keep attacking this foe until it's eliminated. It will drop a bunch of useful items:

690x Will

3x Yarn

Mind Core

Grey Wolf Mask

The Grey Wolf Mask is particularly useful as it adds 10 Defense and inflicts considerably more damage on enemies at critical health.