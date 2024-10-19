The Vegeta Ape Fight in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero is a tough battle to deal with. The hulking monster can grab you from the sky, shoot projectiles from his mouth, and slam his fists onto poor Goku. Here's how to counter the Vegeta Ape and win.

Close

How to Defeat Vegeta Ape

The Vegeta Ape Fight in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero is extremely hard, even at a lowered difficulty. He's even more difficult than Baby Vegeta. When you first start the match, he'll instantly send a purple beam at you. Try to boost dodge out of the way by holding the right trigger button and zooming with the cross button (or A on Xbox). Try to keep using Kamehameha waves at the ape to keep it away from you. If it manages to get close to you, try to kick it out of the way by holding down Square (X on Xbox) and letting it go. Once you hit 1 on the top left meter, you'll be in an overdrive mode. In this state, the Vegeta Ape gets stunned by your strikes. Keep doing a regular combo, and it will go on for a longer time.

Never use Goku's Kaioken Attack. It doesn't register as a hit against Vegeta Ape's monstrous frame, even though it causes a little bit of damage. Additionally, the Solar Flare doesn't seem to stun the Ape, despite it seeming to work in the cutscene after the fight. How bizarre.

Go into a projectile clash in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero

Time Your Kamehameha

One of the best ways to counter the Vegeta Ape is to time your Kamehameha perfectly. Wait for the ape to release its attack and then release the Kamehameha at the right moment. This will cause a clash of beams. Keep pressing the button shown on the screen as fast as you can and use the right shoulder button to boost the Kamehameha. If you're successful, the Vegeta Ape will take a lot of damage, leaving it to its last bar or close to it. Keep managing to block its attacks, kick them out of the way, and maintain that overdrive mode over and over again. You should be successful after a few tries. It is very difficult to time the Kamehameha against Vegeta's beam attacks. The nice thing is that even if you lose, the proficiency level goes up for Goku.

When you first start the match, he'll instantly send a purple beam at you. Try to boost dodge out of the way by holding the right trigger button and zooming with the cross button (or A on Xbox).

You can lower the difficulty by selecting the correct retry option. From the Episode Map, you can also press the left shoulder button to change the difficulty if you want. Good luck with this one. Thankfully, Cui is easier to unlock in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero.