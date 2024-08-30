Despite the Wandering Wight's baby-like appearance in the PC and PS5 game Black Myth: Wukong, defeating it won't be like stealing candy. It is a challenging fight for a boss that's so early in the game. Here are some preparations you can take and how to beat this boss.

How to Prepare for Wandering Wight Fight

The Wandering Wight battle is optional, but you'll get some great rewards for taking it down. Here's how to prepare for this boss fight. First, make sure to defeat three bosses in the surrounding area first: Guangzhi, Lingxuzi, and Baw-Li-Guhh Lang. Guangzhi provides a useful transformation that deals a lot of damage with his fiery strikes. Lingxuzi gives you a mask that offers great defense and extra damage to foes that have low health. Lastly, Baw-Li-Guhh Lang is another transformation that licks enemies in front of them and provides a decent attack.

To find Lingxuzi and Baw-Li-Guhh Lang in Black Myth: Wukong, you can thankfully run past the Wandering Wight and fight them to get their rewards. Lingxuzi is near the Guanyin Temple ahead, while Baw Li-Guhh Lang is within the streams of water nearby. Guangzhi is one of the first bosses you'll come across on the left of the Wandering Wight.

Another reason why you'd want to run past the Wandering Wight at first is that you can craft armor near the temple where Lingxuzi resides, at the Guanyin Temple Keeper's Shrine. Once you've crafted armor from the Keeper's Shrine menu, you'll be beefed up with more defense and an armor set boost. For example, if you have two Swift Pilgrim equipment on your monkey warrior, the sprint speed is moderately increased.

Something else you'll want to keep in mind is self-advancing your character. Before facing the Wandering Wight, it's recommended to have four sparks in Robust Constitution and two sparks in Rampant Vigor to increase your health and stamina. Additionally, unlocking Deft Evasion to make your dodges more agile would be extremely helpful.

Close

How to Eliminate the Wandering Wight

Get ready, this will be a tough fight. The Wandering Wight is powerful and can take you out in just three or so hits. Dodge often and whenever this boss punches the ground, stand back as far as you can. Get to the edge of the arena if possible. When four cracks on the ground occur in sequence, he may point his hand towards your monkey. At this point, get ready to dodge left or right as the Wandering Wight creates a devastating blast all of a sudden that can take more than half your health.

Try to Perfect Dodge as much as you can to get some good strikes in and try to get a rhythm of when the boss will land its feet on the ground or spin its massive frame. If it gets too close, it will try to headbutt you as well. Keep your distance and choose your times to strike well. Utilize all the power-ups at your disposal. You can immobilize the boss around three times during this fight. Take these times of respite to either heal yourself with the gourd or get a cheeky combo in.

Use the Baw-Li-Guhh-Lang spirit to lash the toad's tongue at the foe and inflict damage on the Wandering Wight. Additionally, one of the best ways to attack this boss is through the Red Tides spell through defeating Guangzhi. Similar to Kingdom Hearts' Sonic Blade, you can attack the Wandering Wight in effective, fast sweeps. This will take down about a fifth of the boss' health. Don't be afraid to use everything at your disposal. While in the monkey's normal form, try to use a mix of normal and heavy attacks to occasionally stun the Wandering Wight.

Keep your distance and choose your times to strike well. Utilize all of the power-ups at your disposal. You can immobilize the boss around three times during this fight. Take these times of respite to either heal yourself with the gourd or get a cheeky combo in.

If you see this hideous boss crouching, it's about to run at you and clap its hands. Dodge to the left or the right at the correct time to successfully evade this brutal move.

You'll get the Cat's Eye Beads for your trouble.

Rewards for Wandering Wight Boss Fight

If you manage to defeat this tough boss, you'll get the following rewards:

Cat's Eye Beads

3x Yarn

702x Will

Blood of the Iron Bull

The Cat's Eye Beads slightly increases your Critical Hit Chance. Meanwhile, the Blood of the Iron Bull is used to upgrade spirits later on.

Related Location of All Three Bells in Black Myth: Wukong Chapter 1 The starting chapter of Black Myth: Wukong may hold your hand a bit, but there are still secrets to be found throughout the forest.