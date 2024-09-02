The Whiteclad Noble is an agile boss in Black Myth: Wukong that's arguably the most difficult to defeat in Chapter 1. Its strikes will come thick and fast, but you should be able to eliminate them if you have the strategy and tools at your disposal.

Preparation for Whiteclad Noble

To take down the Whiteclad Noble, you should be prepared. Follow these tasks and you'll be ready to eliminate him:

Eliminate Guangzhi and take his form to use his devastating fiery strikes

Beat Wandering Wight or Guangmou for their transformation spells

Craft the best armor available by going to a shrine and using the materials you've gathered in the world

Upgrade Robust Constitution and Rampant Vigor to increase your maximum health and stamina

Unlock Deft Evasion, Composure, and Simian Agility to give yourself reduced stamina for dodges, more agile dodges, and the ability to continue your Light Attack Combo despite a dodge interrupting the flow. Punishing Downpour also causes extra area damage if you complete a Light Attack Finisher.

Upgrade the 3-Year-Old Coconut Wine with Celestial Lotus Seeds. This recovers your health a small amount slowly.

Close

Whiteclad Noble Phase 1 Strategy

This water-based warrior is a hard boss to face as he's so mobile. With his spear, he can jump and thrust his weapon from a far away distance. Be ready at a moment's notice to dodge out of the way. If he creates a stance and clenches the spear, he is about to send sharp waves of water towards you. Move to the left or the right fast to successfully evade. After the Whiteclad Noble finishes this combo of attacks, strike him with a quick combo.

If the Whiteclad Noble bends down slightly, he's about to go for a horizontal slash; roll out of the way. Whenever he pauses for a second or two, try to get a cheeky hit in. Additionally, immobilize him with your magic to do some damage. He will eventually swing on his spear and try to kick you. A short strike follows this; he'll stop for a few moments, leaving him open to another string of attacks.

Save your transformations like the Wandering Wight or Guangmou until later, as there will be a more difficult second phase coming up. Try to take out the Whiteclad Noble without much help other than the Immobilize spell.

Basically, during this phase, dodge out of the way a lot and try to find your moments to hit the foe with your staff. If you need to heal, try to back off. The Whiteclad Noble sometimes holds back and holds out his spear at a 45-degree angle.

Close

Whiteclad Noble Phase 2 Strategy

After taking him out one time, he'll then annoyingly transform into a lizard-like creature with a tail. Not much has changed. However, when he bends down, he creates a full 360 degree circular strike. Try to back down if you see a circular wave of water around him. If he swirls his spear, he is about to stab his blade in a vertical fashion; he can do this from far away, so always be ready to dodge at a moment's notice.

This is the time to use all of your transformation spells. The Wandering Wight can cause quite a bit of damage with a headbutt, and it gives a great defense buff to your character. Additionally, using the Guangzhi transformation can cause a lot of burning damage with his Kingdom Hearts Sonic Blade-like strikes as he dashes to and fro. Use everything at your disposal, and you should be able to defeat the Whiteclad Noble. You will gain some solid rewards for taking down this boss:

1049 EXP

Jade Fang

694 Will

3x Yarn