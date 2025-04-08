Looking for a new way to flex your skills as a Pokémon master? While it's not an official full-launch game, Google has gotten in on the Pokémon hype and is offering a new game built into its search engine that only requires two things: A Google account and a mobile phone with the Google search app.

Read on below to learn about how you can capture all 151 original Pokémon right from the comfort of your phone.

How to Begin Catching Pokémon on Your Phone

To get started on your Pokémon-catching mobile journey, you'll need two things: a mobile device (Apple or Android) with the Google app installed, and a Google account. (Both the installation of the Google app, if you don't already have it, and the creation of a Google account are free.)

At this time, the game is mobile-only and does not work on the desktop version of Google.

Once you've logged into your Google account, you're ready to start catching 'em all. You can begin your Pokémon journey simply by starting to type the names of each of the 151 original Pokémon, which we've provided a list of below. It's best to catch them in order, because you'll need to catch a certain number of Pokémon to earn Master Balls, which you'll need to capture several of the legendary Pokémon, including Mewtwo. More on the process of capturing legendary Pokémon later.

Catching the 151 Original Pokémon on Your Phone