If you've chosen a horrible name for Marvel Rivals, thankfully you can change it. It's hidden within the menus of the game, but it is indeed possible. Here's how to change your name and how much currency you'll need to perform the task.

You can change your name in Marvel Rivals through the Career Page.

How To Alter Your Name in Marvel Rivals

If your name starts and ends with XXX or has Sephiroth within your name, no problem. You can change it if you click on the profile icon on the top right of the main menu. It's next to the settings, mail, and friends menus. Next, you'll see your Basic Stats and Season Rank. Above that, you'll see the profile icon, your current name, and your level. To the right of the name, there's a small box with a piece of paper and a pen as an emblem. Click on it. From here, you can use 500 Units for a rename card.

Marvel Rivals explains that you can only change your name every seven days. There's a risk, however, that it could go away. The game says, "Names already taken by other players are not available." If there's a name you're planning on getting, make sure it hasn't been chosen yet.

There's a search engine for players in Marvel Rivals.

How To Search for a Name in Marvel Rivals

To look up a name in Marvel Rivals, go back to the main menu and click the symbol next to the profile icon on the top right. It's the one with two people next to each other. There's then a tiny search bar you can use—type in the name you want to use and check before getting a rename card. For example, if you wanted to name yourself after My Hero Academia protagonist Deku, you'd be out of luck. However, my search has shown that different alterations on the text can work. You can go all capitals, all lowercase, or switch up the capital letters like DEku.

How to Get Units in Marvel Rivals

Units are the main currency of Marvel Rivals. They can get you rename cards, but you'll also gain new skins like Loki's Presidential Attire and Storm's Ivory Breeze for redeeming them. Units can be earned in many ways. They can be retrieved by finishing daily missions, challenges, Galacta's Quest, achievements, and repeatables.

Galacta's Quest is similar to a Battle Pass, in which you keep gaining rewards for leveling up. This includes skins, sprays, and MVP animations, in addition to Units.