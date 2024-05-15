Key Takeaways Change clothes in the gully; hats, clothing, and accessories can all be swapped.

Alter physical appearance with a Pirate Appearance Potion for 149 Ancient Coins.

Microtransactions are available at the Pirate Emporium for various cosmetic items, including pets and costumes.

There are multiple ways to change your pirate in Sea of Thieves. Your clothes can be altered in-game, but your character's body appearance will need to be reset in a complicated fashion.

Your clothes can be changed in the gully.

How To Change Your Pirate's Clothes in Sea of Thieves

To change your matey's clothes in Sea of Thieves, head over to your ship's gully (where all of the treasure chests and wooden barrels are located). Open the Vanity Chest on the left side. It has a white hook symbol on it. From here, you can change your character's hair, facial hair, hair dye, mask, eyepatch, hook, peg, title, tattoos, scars, makeup, curses, and emotes.

Additionally, there is the Clothing Chest on the right side of the gully. It's next to the Pet Chest. You can have your pirate change into different costumes and alter the following

Hat

Shirt

Gloves

Rings (Left and Right Hand)

Jacket

Dress (men can wear them too)

Belt

Bottoms

Boots

Underwear

You'll need to buy a Pirate Appearance Potion to change your pirate's body.

How To Change Your Pirate's Physical Appearance

While you can alter your pirate's hair, tattoos, and scars, you cannot change their overall appearance without spending money. And we're talking about real cold hard cash in your wallet, me hearties. To start this process, you'll want to leave the game and go to the main menu of Sea of Thieves. Now, head on over to the Pirate Emporium. Usually, you'd buy Season Pass content, pets, and costume sets here. However, this time you're trying to find the Pirate Appearance Potion. It will help reset your character's appearance without you losing progress. Go to the "Pirate" tab and then head to the seventh page by pressing R2 (or RT) multiple times.

You'll see it's available for 149 Ancient Coins, an in-game currency you'll need to pay for. On the bottom right, you'll see a tab saying "Purchase Ancient Coins." Press the button associated with it. After that, it will say you need $1.99 to get 150 coins. Once you buy the Pirate Appearance Potion, you'll get the option to change your pirate's body size and gender. You're creating a whole new character to sail on the high seas. It's unfortunate this feature is locked behind a paywall, but at least it's the same price as a candy bar.

The Pirate Emporium in Sea of Thieves has many microtransactions available for you. You can have Monkey Island's Guybrush as a figurehead on your ship, or you can dress your pet monkey like they're Captain Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean.