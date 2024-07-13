With the latest graphical update in Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail, Square Enix has graciously gifted everyone a free vial of fantasia. Why, you might ask? Well, if, for some reason, you don’t like how your character has transitioned to the new visuals, you will have a means of changing them without having to spend a penny.

Considering Fantasia is a huge seller in the cash shop, handing one out to everyone, outside the one they already supply to everyone at the end of A Realm Reborn, allows players to play around with the different races how they see fit.

Shady Deals

With that said, it’s not as simple as the mixture of mysterious chemicals that can change a lalafell into a hyur is found in your bag or mailbox. Square Enix has put together a small quest where you need to buy this strange liquid from a rather shady individual in the back alleys of Ul’dah.

The closest aethernet shard is the Adventure’s Guild, or if you don’t want to go through a load screen, the Sapphire Avenue Exchange. Head into the Steps of Thal where you will be met by a Medicine Merchant (X: 13.4 Y: 9.2). Here, he will give you the quest of Bottled Fantasy. Taking the “Mysterious Liquid” to the Diminutive Gladiator in the Steps of Nald in exchange for a sack of coin. This transaction is seemingly less and less legal.

Simply return to the merchant to find that this medicine has turned this lalafell into a brawny hyur. Your reward for being the middle man of such an exchange: well, a free fantasia of your own. I’m unsure if I’d drink anything from this questionable individual, but if Square Enix endorses it, surely nothing bad can happen.

This can be claimed on any character you have in your roster, allowing you to modify each of your characters to your heart's content.