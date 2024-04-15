Key Takeaways Finding the Filter Station in Harold Halibut requires heading left from Harold's apartment.

To wash the Filter Station, interact with the console and solve easy puzzles.

The Fish Food quest in Harold Halibut is easy to complete with the right directions

Harold Halibut obscures the details of its quests by giving you the absolute basic instructions. Thankfully, there's a way to clean the filter station in Harold Halibut fairly easily if you know where to look.

You'll need to step outside Harold's apartment to clean the water filter.

Where is the Filter Station in Harold Halibut?

The Filter Station in Harold Halibut is in a peculiar spot. You would think you'd have to clean it in your protagonist's apartment. Perhaps you'd have to clean a tank inside a cupboard or a fridge, etc. However, it's a bit more complicated than that. You'll have to head out of Harold's apartment by taking the door to the left. Ignore the button to the side of the door that can be distracting for some.

Continue to walk (or run) left until you reach the staircase. Go down two floors, passing the lounge and the toilets/washroom. Once you reach the bottom of the flight, you'll see a sign pointing towards the "Filtration Pump 014F." Head in that direction to the right. Go down the second set of stairs and through the metal door to find Harold in a dimly lit room with a water tank.

How To Wash The Filter Station

To complete your task, interact with the console in the top left of the walking space inside the room. You'll be given some easy puzzles to figure out. First, direct the green dot flowing between the boxes to the red on the bottom right. The second interactable screen on the computer has a spiral and a question mark on it. Look at the top box and click on the arrow. Then, interact with the spiral and question mark to activate the filter station. You'll see the water going down. After that, you should get confirmation of the completed task.

You may have to find the fish food next. It's an easy quest to finish and can be retrieved from a nearby NPC named Cyrus.