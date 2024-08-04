The endgame of Final Fantasy XIV has a bevy of different activities to partake in, but there's nothing more repetitive that you'll be doing on almost a daily basis than expert roulettes. These are the level 100 dungeons for Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail , which at the current time, only features three. Depending on what players are queuing for, you'll get a different one, and they're surprisingly challenging, at least compared to how they were handled in the past. Because of the increased level of difficulty, some players may have trouble with certain mechanics, but that’s why we’re here, to show you the way.

Barreltender

The first boss shows up very early on in the dungeon, and it features only a handful of mechanics that need to be remembered.

Barbed Bellow: This is a raidwide attack that will do a moderate amount of damage to everyone.

Heavyweight Needles: Barreltender will expand eight slices of protean cones. Three sets will be paired with one another while another one is broken up. These cones will expand at the end of the cast, so simply look for the largest gap and stand in-between the cones.

Tender Drop: Cactus will drop from the sky. There will be two different types: one with spikes sticking out of them and a nice little pink bloom on top, and another that’s barren. Your goal is to look for the barren ones as they have a much smaller radius. This is usually paired with a knockback, and almost always two of the corners of the arena are safe (the ones with the non-spiked cacti).

Prickly Right/Left: Barrentender will appear to cleave half the room, but this is a semi-jebait. At the last moment, his half-room cleave will turn into a 300 degree cleave with only his direct right or left being the safe spot.

Heavyweight Needles + Tender Drop: Later on in the fight, he will combine these two mechanics instead of pairing the latter with a knockback. Resolve the Heavyweight Needles first and then move to the correct Tender Drop cacti.

Succulent Stomp: This is a simple single-hit stack that’s resolved by everyone grouping together, or if it’s on the tank, he can invuln.

Anthracite

The strange chimney stacked enemy, Anthracite has one main gimmick with very few actual unique attacks. You simply will have to recognize where his blasts are coming from, as you must take note of the vents on both the left and right sides of the arena.

Anthrabomb (Grey): The Anthracite will shoot out three different bombs that will expand when they land on the field. Simply find the many spaces where the bombs won’t reach.

Anthrabomb (Yellow): This is where things get a little more complicated. Anthracite will shoot a bomb into one of the four holes in the arena. Depending which hole he shoots it into, the vents on the sides of the arena will do line AOEs. So, for example, if the bomb goes into the red hole, that means the vents on the west side of the arena will blast across the field. If it goes into the blue hole, the east side will be danger.

Anthrabomb (Grey + Yellow): As you can imagine, these two indicators are combined, so you will need to find the correct space to stand first with the line AOE and then the circular.

Carbonaceous Combustion: A simple raidwide that needs to be shielded and mitigated.

Carniflagration: This is just a fancy title for doing the Antrabomb combo three times. At the end of the third one, though, you will be given a personal AOE. Simply spread to avoid overlap. Thankfully, the Antrabombs do resolve before the personal attack, so you don’t have to worry about overlapping until the bombs have been resolved.

Burning Coals: A stack AOE that needs to be soaked as a group, or if the tank has it, simply mitigated through.

Chimney Smack: A tankbuster on whoever has the most enmity. It doesn’t do a lot of damage unless you have many vulnerability stacks, so I would save most of your big mitigations for the upcoming mobs.

Greatest Serpent of Tural

A familiar face from Shadowbringers, the Greatest Serpent of Tural is an ancient limbless being that is one of the more challenging bosses you’ll face in a dungeon, but really only has a couple of mechanics that you need to worry about. With that said, failing a specific one will instantly kill the user, so be careful.

Dubious Tulidiaster: There’s one rule to any boss: it will either start with a tankbuster or raidwide. In this case, it’s the latter, so simply shield and heal through it.

Bouncy Council: Four clones of the serpent will appear. Depending on where they’re facing, they will do a line AOE in that direction (along with behind them). There’s no easy way to figure the first one out other than eyeballing it.

Screes of Fury: This is a tank AOE that can cleave if someone else is standing in it. The tank should mitigate this even though it doesn’t do a lot of damage if they don’t have any vulnerability stacks.

Bouncy Council (part 2): These serpent clones will have a different indicator beneath them.k Instead of a line AOE, they will instead put a large AOE beneath their bodies. Find the single safe corner for this encounter.

Greatest Labyrinth: This is what causes the most deaths in this fight. Do you remember Deltascape V3.0 raid from Stormblood? Well, it's same general idea. You have to get the circular tile in the corner in one movement. You will need to find the correct conveyor belt to take you there. There’s an easy way to figure this out. A lot of people will try to start from the middle, but there are just too many combinations to figure it out (although it’s still far from impossible to do so. Simply look at your endpoint tile and work your way backward. There is only one tile next to it that points to it, so you just have to figure out what connects to that one and work your way to the center.

Bouncy Council (part3): As you probably expected, the first two Bouncy Council clones have been combined. If anything, this is a little easier to figure out because two of the circular AOE clones will take up half the arena. This means you just gotta figure out where three of the other clones are pointing and position yourself in the safe spot.

Moist Summoning: A giant moist slime will appear, and a stack marker will be assigned to someone at random. Everyone will need to group up to share the damage and then move in the same direction, ideally right next to where you were hit. The slime will put down a puddle on the group that will give you a debuff if you step in it, so avoid it like the plague and try to concentrate the three stacks close to one another to cordon off a section of the map. At the end of the three stacks, the boss will do a knockback from one of the corners. If the puddles are stacked together, you should be able to get knocked back into a safe location or use your knockback immunity.

Bouncy Council (part 4): Just when you thought it was over, there’s one more. This will be the same as part 3, but at the end, there will be multiple circular AOEs appearing from one of the corners of the arena and slowly move in. If you’ve done any raiding you know this is essentially exaflares, so when the first one goes off, move into it, and you’ll be safe for the rest of the mechanic. At the end, everyone will get a personal AOE that needs to be soaked alone.

And that’s all you need to know to complete Tender Valley. It's one of our favorite dungeons from the expansion, involving some rather creative mechanics for a dungeon.

