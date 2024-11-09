The World of Warcraft 20th anniversary questline has shifted to the Hozen for the quest The Case of the Fur-Getting Wikket. You'll collect this quest from Riko after a very short and simple dialogue quest, A Hozen On My Back, which is picked up from Volunteer Assistant Guest Relations Manager Alyx if you've completed all prior quests in the anniversary questline.

With The Case of the Fur-Getting Wikket, you're tasked with finding a companion pet for Riko and Kiryn, but it's no simple task.

'Mystery Solved' Progress Bar

The first part of this quest involves filling up a "Mystery Solved" progress bar you can track in your quest log. To do that, you'll have to talk to several characters and follow their instructions. Here is the step-by-step process:

As this is supposed to be a "mystery," there will be no indicators on your map guiding you to the next person to speak to. To make things easier, we've provided coordinates below to each spot. The coordinates can be plugged into an add-on like TomTom.

Talk to Riko

The first 20% of the progress bar can be filled by Riko. After you accept the quest, talk to him again, and he'll have a dialogue option: "What kind of pet do you want?" He'll tell you that he "wants something cute, like those wikkin' bandit weasels that eat trash."

Talk to Maru

The next stop is to talk to Junior Secret Sleuf Maru, who can be found nearby the purple tents behind the Mount Mania stage (coordinates 63.2, 52.31). When you talk to her, she'll have two dialogue options available for hints. Talk to her twice to get both hints, and then move onto the next part of the quest.

Talk to Breanni

Next, make your way to Pet Supplies vendor Breanni, who can be found in a purple tent just below the main hub's stage, across from three portals (coordinates 62.37, 49.84). Tell Breanni "I'm looking for a pet" and from the list of options, choose "Raccoon." Breanni will direct you to the next character to talk to, Sully McLeary.

Talk to Sully

Sully is found only a few yards away from Breanni, leaning against a wooden wall near Moira Thaurissan (coordinates 63.01, 49.51). When you talk to him, select "I'm looking for a pet" and Sully will sob, telling you about Socks and Gizmo, who were "taken from him too soon." Ask "Where are they now?" and he'll direct you to the next step. Your mystery progress bar should also fill up to 60%.

Talk to Maru... again

Return to Maru, and this time when you talk to her, she'll have the option: "Explain the case of the Fur-Getting Wikket to Maru and ask for her advice." Select this option, and she'll tell you that you need to head to Serpent's Overlook, a location in the Jade Forest.

The quickest way this author found to get to Jade Forest was to take the portal back to your capitol city (Stormwind or Orgrimmar) and take another portal to Jade Forest.

Travel to Serpent's Overlook

Travel to Serpent's Overlook in the Jade Forest and use your Torch of Pyrreth (which can be accessed from your Toy Box after completing prior quests in this questchain) at a graveyard located nearby the flight path (coordinates 43.3, 68.8).

Using the torch will summon the spirit of Gizmo, a little raccoon. Unfortunately, Gizmo has the debuff Skittish on him, and will run if there is any sudden movement. You cannot run or use abilities around him, or you will not be able to pick him up. The best way to go about this is to "RP walk" (which by default can be turned on by hitting the slash key on the numpad on your keyboard) and approach Gizmo slowly. If other players are around, the likelihood of him running away is higher and this part of the quest will take longer as a result. Eventually, you'll capture Gizmo.

Some players have reported that it is easier to capture Gizmo by turning on War Mode (which can be done in any capitol city), as there are typically less players with War Mode on. It also helps if you can turn on stealth.

Return to Riko

All that's left to do now is return to Riko outside the Caverns of Time in Tanaris and turn in the quest. You will receive Bronze Celebration Tokens as well as progress towards the Assistant to the Assistant Guest Relations Manager meta-achievement. (As an added bonus, you'll also get to see Sully reunite with Gizmo after you turn in the quest!)

Next World of Warcraft 20th Anniversary Event: How to Get the Coldflame Tempest Mount The Coldflame Tempest, a blue phoenix mount, is rewarded upon completion of a limited-time meta achievement, A Cool Twenty Years.