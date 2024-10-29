The remake of Silent Hill 2 has no shortage of puzzles that James needs to solve in order to progress, and the Gallows Puzzle is one of the hardest. Like other puzzles in the remake, there are differences made from the original to prevent players who recall the former puzzles from relying on memory alone to get through the game. Additionally, the answer is randomized each run to add an extra layer of difficulty.

Unlike a lot of puzzles in the game, the Gallows Puzzle doesn't need James to collect multiple items before he can start finding a solution, although he has to collect items for the Scales Puzzle to access the Gallows Puzzle. Instead, the Gallows Puzzle requires that James pieces together the confessions of six prisoners, then decide which of those prisoners is innocent. When he decides who the innocent prisoner is, he pulls on their noose to move to the next area. However, the confessions change depending on the set puzzle difficulty, and some can have multiple options, but all of them will be covered.

Where To Find The Gallows Puzzle In Silent Hill 2

The Gallows Puzzle is at the end of the Toluca Prison section in Silent Hill 2, and it takes you to the morgue once you have the right answer. First, though, you need to complete the Scale Puzzle in the prison, which gives you the Executioner's Lever. This item then lets you interact with the Gallows Puzzle, which is found back in the Yard. Once the lever is inserted into the slot in the Gallows, the stone doors on the mural open, revealing the six confessions you need to piece together.

Since the Gallows Puzzle is the end of the Toluca Prison section, you might want to make sure you grab collectibles, such as memos, before you complete the puzzle and move on.

How To Solve The Gallows Puzzle In Silent Hill 2

Unlike other puzzles, such as opening the tricky motel safe, the answer for the Gallows Puzzle changes even if you play multiple times on the same difficulty. Additionally, higher puzzle difficulties make the riddle sections longer, and add more possible answers to each one.

The Light Difficulty is the exception to this, as each riddle has only one answer, making the innocent prisoner easy to spot.

While piecing together the riddles, if you find that you've discovered the innocent prisoner, you don't have to keep matching the riddles. All you need to do in that case is pull the noose with the number of the riddle from the innocent prisoner and solve the puzzle.

If you're right, the cutscene will show James' face and take you to the morgue. If you're wrong, the cutscene shows James' back and drops you into a hall with enemies, making you fight your way back to the Yard to try again.

Light Difficulty Riddle Answers

Here, you don't have to worry about multiple options for each riddle. That also means that the prisoner who's innocent will be the same each time on Light Difficulty. All you need to do is find the number of the arsonist and pull on the noose with the same number. If you're uncertain, his riddle starts with "Hallowed was the place" on this difficulty, but you'll find a full chart of the riddles and their answers below.

Riddle 1 Hallowed was the place, This one set ablaze. Answer 1 T'was the home of evil, It had to be razed. Riddle 2 This one took from others, T'was a sinful deed. Answer 2 Stealing not to eat, But to feed his own greed. Riddle 3 This one, he did kidnap, His beloved daughter. Answer 3 In a fit of anger, Bloody end he brought her. Riddle 4 This one broke the lock, To steal, I'll tell you plain. Answer 4 One more place to plunder, One more wrongful gain. Riddle 5 This one dared, To take his own mother's life. Answer 5 Did it just for pleasure, Not over a strife. Riddle 6 This one clenched his fist, And has pulled no punch. Answer 6 Turned against his bully, Turned his brain to mulch.

Normal Difficulty Riddle Answers

If you have the puzzle difficulty set to Normal, the Gallows Puzzle is a bit tougher. The riddles have multiple possible answers, meaning that each one has both a guilty and an innocent answer, as the innocent prisoner won't be the same each time. The chart below goes through each riddle and the possible answers you'll see for them, with the innocent answer listed first.

You don't need to match all the riddle pieces in order to pull the correct noose. If you feel like you have the right answer, you can stop looking at the rest of the riddles and move to the nooses to check your answer.

Riddle 1 For your grace I do not plead, For the flames I did set free, Sisters shrieked and children cried, No one made it out alive. Answer 1a Though the young ones deaths I mourn, Their tormentors are no more, On young souls the nuns did prey, Took their innocence away. Answer 1b I watched them burn, I heard them cry, I felt a soothing warmth inside, It felt so good, I cannot lie, And for my bliss, they had to die. Riddle 2 The wealth of others I did take, The seventh statute I did break, And yet my deeds I don't regret, I had my reasons, that is that. Answer 2a The reason is, I have to say, Was to survive another day, To them, it was a loaf of bread, To me, a cherished step ahead. Answer 2b What were those reasons you might ask, the truth allow me to unmask, I see, I crave, I need, I take, 'Tis all the sense it needs to make. Riddle 3 I took the child, you are quite right, Carried her off into the night, She did not scream, she did not bawl, I was her father, after all. Answer 3a Forgive me, child, for I have failed, To save you from her wretched ways, She whom I loved, who gave you life, A monster hiding in plain sight. Answer 3b My only daughter, joy of days, They wanted to take you away, Hush, little baby, and be still, If I can't have you, no one will. Riddle 4 Once the sun has ceased its reign, I cut through the rusty chain, Pushed the door and snuck within, Filled my pockets to the brim. Answer 4a So my guilt is plain to see, I had robbed the pharmacy, Yet, I did so not for gain, But so I could ease the pain. Answer 4b I departed with great haste, Leaving not a single trace, Ever faithful to my creed, All is right which feeds my greed. Riddle 5 Mommy dearest, Mommy sweet, Your love for me was so deep, "Why, oh why?" you shouted out, When my knife pierced your heart. Answer 5a You broke my legs, I couldn't walk, You pulled my teeth, I couldn't talk, You fed me pills to slow my mind, I took your life 'fore you took mine. Answer 5b You were, oh, so kind to me, Filled my heart with joy and glee, In the end, it was for naught, "Why, oh, why?", you ask. Why not? Riddle 6 I waited long, I bid my time, I waited to commit my crime, The man appeared, he saw me naught, A bloody end is what he got. Answer 6a In truth, he was less man than beast, And on my flesh and soul he'd feast, My will to live he'd try to break, There is so much a man can take. Answer 6b In truth, I did not hesitate, As my blade sealed the poor man's fate, He knew the rules, they are quite clear, Go against me, your end is near.

Hard Difficulty Riddle Answers

The riddles are longer on Hard, but the idea is the same as on Normal. Each riddle has more than one possible answer, with one riddle having three possible answers. Just like other difficulties, you want to find the innocent prisoner by matching up the riddle with its answer. On the chart below, the innocent answer is listed first for each riddle. You'll also find that on this difficulty, some answers can be used for multiple riddles.

Riddle 1 Under veil of night, in the ink of dusk, A blazing inferno engulfs the wooden husk. Screams of the innocent fill the night sky, He, who hell let loose, now watches them die. Answer 1a Death of the blameless, a damnable sin, Wracked with guilt, his soul withers from within, Yet among the pure, the vile also would also dwell. Demons dress in piety, they perished as well. Answer 1b A contorted chill dances on his spine, As their souls fly forth on Thanathos' sigh. No sign of regret, not a tinge of guilt, But a fiery urge to destroy what God built. Riddle 2 In twilight's grasp, a thief emerges sly, Through the veils of night, his purpose veiled, awry. His nimble fingers, like whispers they glide, In the goods of others, his needs doth reside. Answer 2a With hands atremble, he seizes what he must, A wretched dance, fueled by hunger's thrust. Poverty's embrace fuels his misdeeds, Thieving to survive, the barest of needs. Answer 2b His avarice driving every cunning theft, No conscience stirs, no remorse is left. Not a hunger's pang, nor a desperate need, but a heart consumed with relentless greed. Riddle 3 In shroud of twilight, a tale doth unfold, Where the shadows dance, their secrets are told. A shadowy figure, his motives unclear, Steals his own kin, one he should hold dear. Answer 3a A cruel twist of fate, an outcome unsought, The little one perishes, it was all for naught. The kidnapper's tears his motives reveal, From a monstrous mother the child he did steal. Answer 3b A tragic fruition, a mother's despair, Her heiress undone by the one she once loved, Forsooth, it was not love that guided his clasp, but a spiteful avarice one struggles to grasp. Riddle 4 In clandestine steps, darkness as his guide, The man ventures deeper, where riches doth hide. An unseen intruder with motives untold, His hands eager to touch, to grab and to hold. Answer 4a Amidst the moon's glow, a desperate truth, The man's life of pain and in peril, forsooth. Sealed within these walls, his salvation lies, Steal and live on, the ultimate prize. Answer 4b Beneath moonlit guise, a villain's design, He trespasses where treasures brightly shine. With a selfish hand, with greed as his creed, Claims the spoils, indulging every single need. Answer 4c A contorted chill dances on his spine, As their souls fly forth on Thanathos' sigh. No sign of regret, not a tinge of guilt, But a fiery urge to destroy what God built. Riddle 5 With her senses failing, she looks, mouth agape, At the one who forced her spirit to escape. Cold steel pierces vein, a sanguine flood, Gazing back at her, her own flesh and blood. Answer 5a 'Twas a twisted fate that forced the man's hand, A son at mother's mercy, his life in hell he'd spend. Forsooth, not all killings are ones of ill will, For the choice was clear, 'twas either her, or him. Answer 5b Desperation's grip suffocates the air, The attacker's past, a tale of despair. A victim turned assailant, a tragic decree, On this night of judgment, pain sets both men free. Riddle 6 In shadows cast, the hunter lies in wait, His violent intent cloaked in a veil of fate. An enigma unfolds, motives undefined, As the prey approaches, their fates intertwine. Answer 6a As the spark of life from her eyes did flee, The man held his gaze with wicked glee, An unfeeling sigh the man's lips doth escape, A thirst for more bloodshed begins to take shape. Answer 6b The victim's eyes wide with terror and fright, The attacker's nature now comes to light. Vicious is his cause and marred with dark pride, A show of brute strength, for all to abide.

When you decide which prisoner is innocent, finish the Gallows Puzzle and pull on the noose with the number matching the prisoner's riddle number. From there, you'll be taken to the morgue and be able to finish the Toluca Prison section of Silent Hill 2. At this point, you're about halfway through the remake and ready to continue your search for Mary.

