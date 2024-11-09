Quick Links How To Complete Tracking Quest

It's time to break out your thinking cap in WoW: The War Within. After completing The "Great" Detective as part of the Guest Relations secret event, you need to continue the chain with Tracking Quest from Alyx. Athelton has decided to call the recent murder of Herrkrop a cold case because the culprit fled, but you take it upon yourself to give chase. Unfortunately, the journey isn't exactly smooth.

You'll rely a lot on the Tricked-Out Thinking Cap for this quest, so it's useful to pop it on your action bars from inside your Toy Box. This also means that the coordinates used are Thinking Cap coordinates, which you find at the top of your screen. Trying to use the same coordinates with an addon like TomTom will not take you to the correct location.

How To Complete Tracking Quest

After picking up the quest from Alyx, head back to the area north of the anniversary event set-up where you spoke with Nat previously. To the east by the tunnel, you'll spot a capsule in the water. If you mouse over it, you'll see that it's a Pre-Calibrated Goblin Transport Vessel. Interact with it to go to Borean Tundra. Since you were supposed to go to Unu'pe with the vessel, fly the short distance to the dock and use it as the starting point for your thinking cap. If you're using coordinates on your map through an addon, you can find Unu'pe at 78.9, 53.6.

The thinking cap isn't required for objectives to appear. So, if you know where you're going, you can skip using it.

When you equip your thinking cap, it sets the coordinates at the top of your screen to 0,0. Your next objective is at -9, 27. If you want coordinates that work with addons for your map instead, then you'll be heading to 77.3, 46.2. Basically, you're searching for an NPC named Rexxar. If you don't want to use the thinking cap to find him, then head north of Unu'pe, and you should be able to spot him easily enough.

Speaking with Rexxar lets you complete this part of the quest chain, and he seems ready to help you continue your objective of tracking down Scrapes and bringing him to justice. From here, you pick up the next quest called The Trail's Gone Cold.

