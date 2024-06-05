Key Takeaways Pair Pokemon GO Plus + by following steps in the game settings menu.

Pokémon GO Plus + is a device that you can carry on your person that will play Pokémon GO for you. After setting it up with Pokémon GO, you can keep your phone in your pocket and trust that your device is still playing Pokémon GO, freeing you up to enjoy your time outside and not worry about missing out on spawns or Disc spins. Having one of these guys sets you up to take advantage of some Special Research available only to people with these devices. This guide will walk you through the set-up process, as well as the disconnection process, of this device.

How to Pair Pokémon GO Plus + to Your Phone

Open up Pokémon GO and tap the Poke Ball icon at the bottom of the screen. Tap the Settings Icon (top right). Tap Connected Devices and Services. Tap Pokémon GO Plus + under Accessory Devices. Press the main button on your Pokémon GO Plus + device. If you've done this right, you will see your device appear under Available Devices in the Accessory Devices menu of Pokémon GO. Tap it. Finalize the pairing by pressing the main button and the top button on the side of your Pokémon GO Plus + device.

You will then get a confirmation message once you are successfully paired. Your Pokémon GO Plus + device will also vibrate if you press the main button while it is connected to your game. Should this process fail, go back to step three and try over again.

How to Disconnect Pokémon GO Plus + from Your Phone

Open up Pokémon GO and tap the Poke Ball app at the bottom of the screen. Tap Settings (top right). Tap Connected Devices and Services. Tap Accessory Devices. Tap the triangle mark to the right of the Pokémon GO Plus + device you have connected.

Additionally, you can disconnect your devices by tapping the Pokémon GO Plus + icon when you're looking at the Map view. It'll be just beneath the compass.

How to Quickly Reconnect Your Pokémon GO Plus + Device

You can quickly reconnect your Pokémon GO Plus + device by following these steps:

Navigate to the Accessory Devices menu once again. Under the Available Devices, you'll see Preferences. Enable Quick-Reconnect Mode.

You will then be able to press the Pokémon GO Plus + icon on the map view to quickly reconnect your devices.