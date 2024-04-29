As you venture into the vast world of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, you'll become well acquainted with the Transmuter. Acting like a portable item shop, you can craft anything from potions to accessories to mission items. At the start of Chapter 13, you'll notice a Pirate signal on the dock of Costa del Sol. After opening the contents of a pirate chest, you'll find a map marked with four dots. Each of them holds the location of a Pirate King's Grotto, which, if you collect them all, will let you craft the Corsair's Compass.

What is the Corsair's Compass? + Recipe

The Corsair's Compass is an accessory that, if equipped, will temporarily divide your ATB gauge into three segments after you use five different commands. For those who use a lot of commands, having more ATB charges is great. Some Synergy Abilities, like United Refocus, have the same effect. The Corsair's Compass negates having to use your Synergy and allows you to segment the ATB just by using a few commands. Also, when you're out and about on the high seas, it'll create a gold arrow that'll point out Pirate Jetsam, a rare crafting item used for accessories.

To craft the Corsair's Compass, you need x1 Pirate King's Grotto α, x1 Pirate King's Grotto β, x1 Pirate King's Grotto γ, and x1 Pirate King's Grotto δ. You definitely won't have these in your inventory at the start of the quest, but we've got the locations, as well as how to get them.

Pirate King's Grotto α

The Pirate King's Grotto α is located outside of Gongaga Port. If you're sailing from there, go straight and then turn when you see some scraggly rocks. You should come across the dock soon enough, so head off the Tiny Bronco and come face-to-face with the Ogre Raider.

How to beat the Ogre Raider

The Ogre Raider can be a heavy hitter if you're not careful. They're mostly a close-combat geared enemy, with their big club whacking things around. Plus, it can get stronger with each roar as the battle goes on. Therefore, it's best to take the Ogre Raider out quickly.

The Ogre Raider is weak to Electric. I used Tifa for dealing large Electric damage and Yuffie for her Lightning Ninjutsu on her Shuriken. Try to keep some distance from the Ogre Raider and pelt it with Lightning magic, Eventually, it'll become pressured and that's when you go in for some solid hits. If you want stronger magic output, switch Tifa out with Aerith and make sure she has at least Thundara or Thundaga.

Pirate King's Grotto β

The Pirate King's Grotto β is located on the bottom right of the map, closest to Under Junon's port. You can approach it in two ways: you can leave from Under Junon and go straight until you come across a rock formation near a cliff, or, like me, go straight from Pirate King's Grotto α across the Meridian Ocean. Either way, the map will have the location marked and you'll dock and go against the Brineborn Demon.

How to beat the Brineborn Demon

The Brineborn Demon is one of the more challenging of the bunch. They use a Counterstance where, if you attack it regularly, it'll counter it and hit you. Plus, towards the end of the battle, it'll cast Graviga, which can really lay the pain on you if you're not careful.

The Brineborn Demon is weak to Fire. Prioritize hitting its weakness overall, whether by magic or abilities, like Cloud's Firebolt Blade or Yuffie for her Fire Ninjutsu. When the Brineborn Demon enters it's Counterstance, use Fire magic, as it'll stop them from using Graviga. Like the Ogre Raider, try to take down the beast as quickly as possible, as it'll only get tougher the longer the battle goes.

Pirate King's Grotto γ

The Pirate King's Grotto γ is located near Costa del Sol, just northeast of the port. Look for an inlet as you cruise upward and you should find a dock on your left. Like before, the map has the location marked, so once you arrive, land and face off against the Hueyacoatl.

How to beat the Hueyacoatl

The Hueyacoatl is a curious one. The fiend can switch between two forms: Low Voltage and Supercharged. The latter state causes the Hueyacoatl to constantly emit electricity. The only way to get rid of its Supercharged state is to attack it, but doing so will cause the enemy to summon a bolt of lightning that'll paralyze you. It's a fearsome foe, indeed, but not impossible.

The Hueyacoatl is weak to Wind. Hitting it with a strong Wind-based attack will pressure it but also release an electrical charge. It's best to have fast-moving teammates like Yuffie and Tifa who can dodge quickly and adapt accordingly. Keep watch over its state and make sure to attack when it's Supercharged, as you'll be able to pressure the Hueyacoatl. Staggering will help you place some good shots of them, so aim to pressure and weaken them.

Pirate King's Grotto δ

The Pirate King's Grotto δ is located just north of The Pirate King's Grotto γ. Go upward and further into the stream you entered to get to the last Grotto. At the top of the inlet will lie the pier for The Pirate King's Grotto δ. When you land, prepare accordingly and go toe-to-claw against the final opponent, the Sea Dragon.

How to Beat the Sea Dragon

The Sea Dragon is not as hard as other entries on this list, but it definitely can be a hassle if you don't exploit its weaknesses. Like the Brineborn Demon, it has a counter ability, Galvanizing Flames, which will deal fire damage when it retaliates. It's also immune to ice, as well as being able to absorb fire. It's a tough nut to crack, but luckily, we have the hammer.

The Sea Dragon is weak to Lightning as well as Poison. Using Thunder-based attacks will fill up the stagger gauge and deliver some decent hits. To get rid of the flames, use Bio, which will poison the Sea Dragon and deal some continuous damage. Try to stagger it so you can lay on some Lightning magic and abilities to even the odds and beat them.

Rewards