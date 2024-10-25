After getting through Rail Canyon in Sonic X Shadow Generations, Shadow will learn the ability of Doom Blast, the first of the Doom Powers that await him in this title. This leads us to the first boss battle of Shadow Generations, which is against the Biolizard. This character made its debut in Sonic Adventure 2 and was created by Gerald Robotnik as one of the first prototypes of the Ultimate Lifeform. As you can now suspect, Shadow was the successor of the Ultimate Lifeform title and is now facing off against him once again at Cannon’s Core, the same location as the first battle in Sonic Adventure 2.

Related Review: Sonic X Shadow Generations Sonic X Shadow Generations looks back to the past while providing a glimpse into the future of the iconic franchise.

How to get to Biolizard

Close

Once you’ve passed all four challenges, head back to Rail Canyon and make your way up the tall black building behind it. Jump over the sliding blocks and climb over to the higher platform where there will be a Black Warrior standing on another platform. Jump in the air, then hit and hold the X button to attack and throw him up in the air. Once you see the boss battle entrance on the upper level, hit X to push the enemy towards it. This will bring you right to the gate, where you will need to use the two keys gained from the challenges to open the portal.

Phase One

Close

The battle begins with Shadow appearing at Cannon’s Core to find the main reactor starting to energize. A ball of energy is generated in the middle of the room and the Biolizard makes its appearance. At this point, the Biolizard has been put away for over fifty years, but don’t take this one out as being too old, as his moves are strong and dangerous. In the typical Shadow fashion, he lets the tortured soul know that he will be the one to end its suffering.

The stage is set up in a circular form, meaning that the space you have to move around in is limited. Biolizard’s first moves will have you running in the opposite direction from his biting attack and avoiding several energy orbs that come your way. Maneuver around them until Biolizards energy is unstable, then rail up the cords on the left side of their face to make it up to its life support rig on its back. Sounds dark, I know, but you have to damage it in order to advance to the next phase of the battle.

Phase Two

Close

Biolizard is now enraged by the attack and has now grown several cords on either side of its body that are infused with purple spores that give the boss a new set of arms. This mutation poses a new way of attacking Biolizard, as those are the way of reaching the life support system. His moves will now consist of the arms slamming down, causing the area to rumble. Avoid these attacks by jumping before the echo hits you, then attack the arm and use the scattered orbs to reach its back.

Phase Three