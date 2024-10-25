At long last, you have come to the final stage of Sonic X Shadow Generations. This battle is a rematch against someone some fans may recognize from the 2005 title Shadow the Hedgehog. Black Doom has been pulling the strings of Shadow’s Doom Powers the entire time, leading him into becoming the monster that he set him up to be. A good number of the villains in Shadow Generations are a part of the Black Arms, which played a role in the third-person shooter (yes, you read that right). Without further ado, let's shoot straight into the boss battle.

Phase One (Devil Doom)

Shadow comes face to face with Black Doom once again, who has been waiting for this moment. Shadow remarks how this will sever the ties between them, then Black Doom transforms into Devil Doom. The battle ensues with Shadow transitioning from his Doom Wing to Doom Surf, which will have a sequence exactly like the one in Metal Overlord, where you will hit LB or RB to slide into the bombs in order to send them back to Devil Doom. There will also be a ramp on the left side that will have rainbow rings leading right to Devil Doom, where you can hit him in the eye.

Collect as many rings as you can while going down the spiral roadway, then hit the incoming bombs back to Devil Doom. Another ramp will appear on the left side again, which gives Shadow another chance to attack. At the 50% HP mark, Devil Doom will open a portal that leads to a stage that sets Corruption scattered across the sky. Make your way across the platforms by swinging with Doom Morph and attacking him once you get to him. Each time will see the stage change but still utilize the Doom Morph. Once Devil Doom reaches 0% HP, Shadow will go for the kill, only to be met with a new form: Neo Devil Doom.

Phase Two (Neo Devil Doom)

This phase will have you using the Doom Wing and will start you off at 100 rings. Make your way through the obstacles set up by Neo Devil Doom and collect the rings as you progress, since the Doom Wings use those. Dodge the incoming blue spears then go through another set of walls. Take this next moment to refuel on the rings, since there will be 10 point rings as you descend towards another empty space between the buildings.

Neo Devil Doom will send more blue spears, which you will need to clash with in order to hit Doom’s Eye. He will also use his tail to swipe at you, so look out for that move. The next sequence will have Shadow ascending up a building to collect rings, then back to dodging tail attacks. Neo Devil Doom will bring back the walls again but will also introduce a black and red chute that Shadow can use to gain speed and hit the enemy. Continue to speed up at the end and keep hitting Neo Devil Doom until he reaches 0% HP.

If he isn’t at 0% HP at this time, it will bring the walls back and continue the cycle until the end.

To finish Neo Devil Doom off, Shadow uses Chaos Control and his Doom Wing powers to damage him. As much as Neo Devil Doom wants Shadow to accept the fate given to him, Shadow lets him know that he is in control of his own fate, and proceeds to destroy Neo Devil Doom once and for all. The battle ends with Shadow losing his Doom Powers and the Black Arms are eliminated from the White Space.