At this point in Sonic X Shadow Generations, you have discovered one of the twists that connect Sonic Generations to this title, which is the gem swap. While Shadow might feel cocky, those emotions are no match for the next boss: Mephiles the Dark. For those familiar with the Sonic franchise, you may know this character from the 2006 Sonic the Hedgehog game as the main antagonist. Shadow has faced off against Mephiles in Sonic '06, so get ready for a long-awaited rematch.

How to Get to Mephiles the Dark

After completing the eight Sunset Heights and Chaos Island challenges and receiving the four keys, a new area will open up. Head back to the Chaos Island stage and go down the waterfall on the left-hand side of the area. As you reach the bottom, there will be a passageway where you will need to traverse through the Corruption using Doom Morph. Once you have traveled through the Corruption on the ceiling, the boss battle gate will be at the back of the room. Use the four keys to unlock the portal leading to the Mephiles the Dark battle.

Phase One

Shadow will appear in Dusty Desert and spot a seal, which is actually the Scepter of Darkness that he locked Mephiles in back in Sonic ‘06. Of course, Shadow doesn’t recall this, since the events of the game were undone at the end. This, of course, attracts his curiosity, which leads to reopening the seal, bringing forth Shadows (not Shadow the Hedgehog) and releasing Mephiles, who goes in for the strike from behind. Mephiles reaffirms his cause for restoring the timeline of the events of ‘06.

The battle begins with Corruption spreading across the stage and using it to bounce around the walls in an attempt to strike at you. Dodge these attacks until you spot a Corruption blob, which Shadow can use to go into Doom Morph and attack Mephiles. Once that is accomplished, the floor will revert, and you will get the opportunity to throw him into one of the pillars by holding and hitting the X button, similar to how you throw the Black Warriors.

Phase Two

Once you’ve done this, the floor will shift back to being covered in Corruption, but Mephiles will throw Shadows at you, which can be taken down using the Doom Spears. After you do that, find Mephiles and strike him to end the Corruption. By the 50% health mark, Mephiles will create clones of himself and fly up into the air to drop pillars at you from above. Avoid the strikes and jump over the echoes and find the Corrupted pillar, which you can ride up using Doom Morph. Jump among the floating blobs and attack the Mephiles clones until you hit the real one.

Phase Three

Mephiles will transform into his monstrous form, which can shoot lasers and move under the Corruption. Find the Doom Morph blob and aim for the shield surrounding its stomach, then attack that area again. To strike faster, use Chaos Control to stop time and repeat the same scenario. Mephiles will transform and send multiple clones out again, which you will need to jump and attack each one until you land at the real one. Mephiles will begin to panic and send out more Shadows, which don’t phase the original Shadow, and thus, our antihero puts Mephiles back in his place within the scepter.

After defeating Mephiles, there will be a cutscene which leads to the reveal of the last Doom Power, which is the Doom Wing. This will unlock the final stage of the game, Radical Highway, and ultimately lead to the final battle against Black Doom. Take to the skies and defeat the final boss once and for all!