At this point in Sonic X Shadow Generations, Biolizard has been taken off life support (sick to say, but it's true) and Shadow has gained Doom Spears and Doom Surf, which will come in handy with this next boss battle. For some context, Metal Overlord made its first appearance in Sonic Heroes as the final boss. While in that game, the boss is defeated by Team Sonic, Shadow will take on this one alone.

Related Review: Sonic X Shadow Generations Sonic X Shadow Generations looks back to the past while providing a glimpse into the future of the iconic franchise.

How to get to Metal Overlord

Close

Once you complete the four Kingdom Valley Challenges and receive the two keys, a new section will appear in the White Space. Head over to the dark castle with the drawbridge in the front and go to the entrance in the back. Skate across the rail, attack the Black Warrior and launch it up in the air. After making it over to the next area, attack the Egg Gunner and run up the ramp to the right. There will be a Black Assassin on the platform once you get around the corner, which you will need to launch into the air in order to get to the Metal Overlord gate.

Phase One

Close

Shadow finds himself surfing the waters of the Final Fortress, where he is almost attacked by Metal Overlord, who can be seen flying straight into Shadow. The battle commences with Shadow chasing after Metal Overlord while also going through some obstacles. Whenever there is debris throughout the ruins, ram into it using the dodge button, which will eat away at its health. Avoid the laser beams and spikes in the water by either jumping or dodging them using L/R. In order to catch up to Metal Overlord, go through the speed posts in the water to gain speed.

Shadow will eventually find himself contained between several laser beams with Metal Overlord in front of him. In this phase, Metal Overlord will launch an orderly line of missiles, which can be sent back to him by utilizing the L/R button as you get close to them. Be aware that the missiles sent back will still be on the field, so avoid those as you gain more traction. Send a few more his way, and you will be brought back to throwing more debris at him.

As Shadow reaches the corner, Metal Overlord will come from behind and charge its tail in order to attack you. In this sequence, hit B to jump over the tail as soon as he swings it. Timing is key in this scenario, since he will do it faster in the final moments. After this, you will go through another stretch of water while also avoiding lasers and hitting debris. Shadow does have the opportunity to attack Metal Overlord face to face, which can be done by jumping off the ramp into the rainbow rings after the second set of lasers.

Immediately following that, you will repeat the missile barrage sequence again. Another important reminder in this section is to collect the rings, since those are helpful in keeping your health up and to add to your overall score at the end of the battle. The next phase will occur once Metal Overlord reaches 50% of his health. He will fly into the water and cause a tornado that protrudes out of the water and inwards, creating a whirlpool.

Next 10 Best Villains in the Sonic the Hedgehog Franchise Sonic's had a bunch of villains, and while Eggman is the antagonist a lot of the time, there are still quite a few unique ones to appreciate.

Phase Two

Close

This battle style is similar to the Biolizard, but the task at hand is different. In this phase, Metal Overlord will hover over the whirlpool and send homing missiles at Shadow. Continue to send debris at him and dodge any red missiles. For those remaining missiles, Shadow can send those back as well as the crystal pillars that are thrown his way too. By his 25% health mark, Metal Overlord will pull out a gunship to hit Shadow with, but with his Chaos Spear, he blows up the ship, causing debris to start flying around.

Alongside the missiles, you can throw back the debris from the ship at Metal Overlord. At the end of the battle, Metal Overlord detests the idea of losing to someone like Shadow and launches another gunship at him, which Shadow ramps off of and delivers the final kick to Metal Overlord’s core and causes him to die in a massive explosion. At this point, the battle is over and Shadow will head on back to the White Space where he will converse with Gerald and Maria about his powers being connected to the Black Arms. A few cutscenes are shown, then Shadow is tasked with going through Chaos Island and soon going up against another infamous enemy: Mephiles the Dark.