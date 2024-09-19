If you make it to Overtime Mode in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, you'll be introduced to a new kind of enemy: the Spec Ops Officer. Here's how to defeat them.

When you leave Carlito's Hideout, you'll come face to face with those who have already caused mass chaos, as one can see from all the dead zombie bodies. Unlike the zombies, these military troopers can fire at you from a distance with rocket launchers and assault rifles. They are a deadly and formidable group that, if not prepared, can take you out with ease, much like in the original game. Fortunately, they are not invincible and, once you get into a rhythm, you can beat them pretty easily. There are two possible ways you can take on Spec Ops Officers: from afar with guns or face-to-face with blades.

Way 1: Shooting Spec Ops Officers with Guns

You can find the majority of these guns (handgun, sniper rifle, and shotgun) at Huntin' Shack down the hall from Carlito's Hideout. The assault rifle and rocket launcher can be acquired by killing Spec Ops Officers.

While this may sound a bit easy, these soldiers can be quite bullet sponges. It does take a bit more than just one or two shots to take them down, even more so since their helmets block headshots. What you want to have, in terms of guns, are a shotgun, a rocket launcher, a sniper rifle, and, my preferred weapon against the Officers, an assault rifle. Your regular handgun can do a bit of damage, but you'll waste a lot of ammo and end up sinking it all into one or two soldiers. A shotgun and sniper rifle, too, can take out at least two or three well-placed shots before being empty.

However, it's the rocket launcher and assault rifle that give you the most bang for your buck. The rocket launcher is great if there are a group of Spec Ops Officers together, though you'll still want another gun like a handgun or shotgun to take them out in the case they don't die instantly, which has happened once or twice in my playthroughs. Lastly, the assault rifle is perfect for taking them down efficiently and with plenty of ammo to spare. You can reasonably take out a Spec Ops Officer with around 30 bullets if your attack is high enough.

Way 2: Slashing Spec Ops Officers with Bladed Weapons

You can find some of the bladed weapons at Ripper's Blades near Seon's Food and Stuff.

Now, this does take a bit of risk, since the Spec Ops Officers will engage if you get close. Still, if you have a strong bladed weapon, you could take them down with two or three slashes. Any blade will do, though, generally, the ones gained from some Psychopaths, like Cliff's machete, Sean's ceremonial sword and Adam's mini chainsaw will come in the most handy. If you don't have those weapons, you can go to their respective locations and get them since they do respawn.

The best way of tackling the Spec Ops Officers with blades is to go for the ones that haven't seen you yet. There are a few that have their backs turned and only engage if hit. So, with that said, go to them and slash them with your weapon. If you're lucky and have a high attack power, you can hit them enough to avoid direct confrontation and take them out before they can call for backup or hit you.

Some Tips for Dealing with Spec Ops Officers

Despite these methods, you may still find them to be challenging. While the ways above are great, there are a few tips to keep in mind. It's important to note that Spec Ops Officers, specifically the ones with assault rifles, will mostly shoot when close to you, so keep your distance and take cover if needed. Their assault guns can deal major damage to you, especially if they don't reload and get two rounds. You can avoid it with the dodge roll, but try to stick to cover and, when the officer is reloading, go in to strike with your weapon of choice, be it a gun or blade.

Also, just like with snipered enemies like Carlito and the Hall family, get behind cover or dodge when you see a red line pointed at you, as you'll get slammed by a rocket, which is not great for your health. Once a Spec Ops Officer is defeated, you do receive a good amount of PP, which helps you level up and get stronger. If you feel like you're getting the hang of things when it comes to Spec Ops Officers, consider using some of the 24 hours allotted to you in Overtime Mode to grind and collect more PP. Great spots to do this are Seon's Food and Stuff and Wonderland Place.