Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster brings back a lot of the classic elements of the original. That extends to the most annoying enemies in Willamette Mall, the Prisoners. Luckily, there's a way to stop their rampage for good.

Who are the Prisoners in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster?

The Prisoners in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster are a group of escaped prisoners who drive around Leisure Park in their armored truck and terrorize people. We see this firsthand when they kill Sophie's boyfriend point-blank. From that point on, if they aren't dealt with, they'll find you as you walk in the park and actively shoot at you and ram you with their vehicle. It can be very annoying if escorting survivors or trying to get from place to place quickly in order to make a case deadline. Well, they can be dealt with and, depending on when, can clear their presence from the mall.

How to Defeat the Prisoners in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster

In order to defeat the Prisoners in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, you'll need to get guns, specifically a sniper rifle and a shotgun. Trying to hit them with a blade or other object other than a ranged weapon is too big of a risk given the gunner's constant shooting and being hit by the truck. You can find these weapons in North Plaza at Huntin' Shack (the gun store) behind the cash register. However, if you go within the first day, you'll be met with the owner, Cletus, who is one of the game's psychopaths. If you go on the second day, there will be three survivors who'll shoot at you, but stop once you leave and come back. They'll come with you if you have a picture of the air duct into the Security Room, so make sure to have one just in case. Grab a sniper rifle and a shotgun and make your way to them.

You can also find two sniper rifles after you take out the Hall Family in the Entrance Plaza on Day 2.

The best way to kill them is to start with the sniper rifle. Make sure their truck is at a stop or moving in one direction that you can easily follow, like straight or backwards. In terms of who you want to get rid of first, do the gunner as they pose the bigger threat. If you kill the driver, the other prisoners will take over and drive. They'll notice you by now, which is where the shotgun comes into play. When they get close, use your shotgun and hit them at close range. You can take out a big chunk of life from them with it. The key to making them hold still is to, when they are charging, roll out of the way and go behind a tree. They'll crash into it and give you enough time to shoot them. Repeat this process until you've successfully taken all three prisoners out.

Rewards for Defeating the Prisoners

Now that you've taken care of them, you can use the truck to drive around Leisure Park and take out a ton of them, as well as get to your destination a lot quicker. You can also detach the gun from the truck to mow down zombies in your way, though it can't be stored in your inventory. Unfortunately, the truck, as far as I've seen, does not respawn when you leave the area. So, if you don't get your hands on the gun, you're out of luck. Still, I have had times when the Prisoners respawn, and you have to kill them again, so you do have another chance if they appear.

