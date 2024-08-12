Key Takeaways Dive to get 10K XP in Where We Fallin' quest in Fortnite while playing Fall Guys level.

Press square on controller to dive, also earn XP for emoting.

Season 4 Chapter 5 arriving with Marvel-themed Absolute Doom on August 16.

One of the Where We Fallin' quests you'll want to complete is to dive in Fortnite while playing the Fall Guys level. If you do this move a certain amount of times, you'll get 10K experience points for your trouble.

You can easily dive in Fortnite by pressing square (or X) on your controller.

How to Perform a Dive in Fortnite

In order to get a dive to work in Fortnite while playing the Fall Guys obstacle course, you'll want to press square (or X) on your controller. It works similarly to how a real game of Fall Guys works. You jump in the air and then press the dive button to reach the next platform. By the way, you can also emote for 10K experience points. Easy, right?

Surprisingly, you can use this dive feature in other Fall Guys-related modes. You can play the Bean Circuit and Pegwin Pickup in Fortnite. Just look up the section "By Epic" to find it. The community also made Fall Guys Color Switch and Tower Beans Race X. Playing these modes is a good way to build up your XP for the Daily Discovery Quests.

All Where We Fallin'? Quests

Here are all of the Where We Fallin' quests to finish. You'll get a total of 70K experience points for completing these:

Emote

Bounce

Dive

Mantle

Run

Start Fall Guys challenge at Bean Idols

These quests will expire on August 15 for North America and the early morning of August 16 for Europeans.

When Does Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 Begin?

Another Fall Guys event in Fortnite is unlikely, at least in the near future. That's because a new season for Chapter 5 is arriving. There will be a Marvel-themed season called Absolute Doom arriving on August 16. This season, if you decide to buy the season pass, will have Gwenpool, Doctor Doom, Pelvorine (a banana version of Wolverine), Shuri, and War Machine, among other characters. As the title suggests, Doctor Doom seems to be the main antagonist of the storyline.

Instead of diving in the Fall Guys level, we'll be using Captain America's shield as a weapon in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4. This season's Magneto will certainly fit in.

Fall Guys is worth trying.

Is Fall Guys Worth Trying?

If you like Fall Guys' action in Fortnite, you can experience a whole game. It's free-to-play and is crossplay. "Fall Guys’ ease of access, surprisingly deep gameplay and jolly presentation combine for a consistently enjoyable alternate take on the battle royale," said our original review for the game.