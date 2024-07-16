Key Takeaways Dodge by pressing R2 or circle, land accurately for XP

Parry by pressing R2 before getting hit, Bugs Bunny has unique animation

Dash attack after running full speed, use Wonder Woman's lasso for support.

One of the first things you should learn for MultiVersus on PC and consoles is how to dodge. You'll be much more competitive against foes online and offline in the Rifts mode. Here's exactly how to dodge in the game and what strategies you should follow.

You can dodge in MultiVersus by pressing the right trigger button on your controller.

What is the Dodge Button in MultiVersus?

Dodging in MultiVersus is pretty easy to pull off. While in the air or on the ground, press R2 (RT) or circle (B) on your controller to swerve out of the way. Something you may wonder about is when a dodge is counted towards an XP objective. Take a glance at the picture above. Whenever you see a symbol of someone moving out of the way and it says "Dodged," it will count. You have to get the timing just right, however. As the move is unleashed, try to dodge at the right moment. Practice it in the Training Mode available in MultiVersus by changing the AI to "Medium" and its behavior to "Normal Attack"

Parrying in MultiVersus gives an advantage in battle.

How to Parry in MultiVersus

Parrying in MultiVersus is even harder. While standing still, press the R2 (or RT) button as the strike is about to hit your character. The crafty Bugs or whatever hero you're playing as will then parry the move, immobilizing your foe for a second or two. It works similarly to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Bugs Bunny even has a funny animation tied to parrying a move. Once again, I highly encourage you to practice the parry timing in the Training Mode.

How to Dash Attack in MultiVersus

Dash attacks are another confusing task asked of MultiVersus players. It occurs when your character is running and then lands a normal attack against their enemy. It's a great way to take someone by surprise and land a cheeky shot. You have to make sure your hero (or maybe villain) is going at full speed for a few seconds before the dash attack is activated.

Support Moves Can Also Be Used

There are some other words of wisdom from one MultiVersus player to another. First, when you're in 2v2 games, know that there are support moves. For example, Wonder Woman can use her lasso to pull her ally back into the arena rather than getting knocked out. Reindog can even be used as a projectile by their friend. You can just need to pick him up like an item. The animal companion can also electrify himself and an ally, causing shocking damage to opponents. The Joker would certainly be delighted.