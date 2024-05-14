Key Takeaways Evolve Charcadet with Malicious Armor in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet for a powerful Fire/Ghost type Ceruledge.

Obtain Sinistea Chips in Alfornada to trade for Malicious Armor from a lady in Zapapico.

Use Malicious Armor on Charcadet to evolve it and instantly learn Shadow Claw, plus customize moves in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.

Charcadet in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet is an adorable pocket monster that has so much more potential. Evolving it into a Ceruledge will turn it into a devastating Fire/Ghost type beast in battle.

This lady in Zapapico gives you Malicious Armor, for a cost.

You'll Need This Item To Evolve Charcadet In Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

Charcadet in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet needs Malicious Armor to evolve to Ceruledge. You can get this item from a lady in Zapapico. She's standing next to the fountain and says, "Fancy a Trade." she'll trade 10 Sinistea Chips for a "curio with a dark past." The location is slightly west of the fast travel spot of Zapapico (East). Once you've gathered enough Sinistea Chips, she'll give you a set of Malicious Armor. Thankfully, you can return to this woman multiple times for Malicious Armor. You'll just need to give her the Sinistea Chips again.

The Sinistea in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are tiny.

Where To Find Sinistea Chips

Sinistea Chips are dropped by the Pokémon of the same name. They're tiny poisonous tea cups with a purple tongue that float in the air. They can be hard to spot because of their size. I had the most success spotting them in the southwestern town of Alfornada. Run around the outskirts of the town into the grassy areas. You can find half a dozen of them floating around. They're Level 45 so bring out Pokémon of the same strength. Now, beat them with Ghost or Dark attacks. Once they're taken care of, they'll drop Sinistea Chips. Gather 10 of them, and then you can get the Malicious Armor from the lady in Zapapico. #

Related Pokémon Scarlet/Violet: New Update Coming January 11 Mark your calendars for the next update for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet!

How To Use Malicious Armor

Malicious Armor works just like a Fire Stone or a Water Stone. Go into your Bag and head to the Other Items tab symbolized by a candy. Select the Malicious Armor and you should see Charcadet in your party light up in green with "Can Use" displayed on the screen. "Use this item" and then the evolution will start. It will instantly learn Shadow Claw, even if it's at Level 1 like mine.

How To Change A Pokémon's Moves

If you're not happy with Ceruledge's current moveset, you can indeed change it. Select the Pokémon and then press A. Now click on "Check summary." Switch the tab over to "Moves and Stats" and then press A again. You can have it remember moves like Shadow Sneak and Solar Blade. Additionally, you can have it learn TMs like Flamethrower and Rest. You can even have it forget moves from this handy menu. Hopefully this pocket monster can help you with the recent DLC's challenges.