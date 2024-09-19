The Queen Wasps in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster can be incredibly helpful with zombie hordes and even more important come Overtime Mode. Here’s the best ways to farm them.

What Do The Queen Wasps Do In Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster?

In Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, the Queen Wasps, when captured, can be crushed to destroy all zombies around you within a concentrated area. This can be super helpful for when you’re overcrowded or need to get to an area that’s flooded, like the Security Room elevator, entrances in the Maintenance Floor, or doors to different areas. These only work on zombies, so human enemies aren’t affected by it.

While you can only hold four at a time, you can get nectar, which can be created at certain mixers, to attract more Queen Wasps and collect more.

How to Farm Queen Wasps in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster

The Queen Wasps appear at random, so, outside the first time you use one in the Warehouse, there’s no predetermined way to get them. They can be found more in crowds of zombies, as more of them ups your chances. This is where these methods will come in handy, especially when you get to Overtime Mode, where you need to collect five of them and bring them to Isabela in Carlito’s Hideout.

Method #1: Mowing Down Zombies in Maintenance Hall for Seon’s Food and Stuff

The Maintenance Floor (B2) is full of zombies and a great way to level up quick, especially if you have a car to mow them down with. Still, it’s a bit hard to collect them when driving and too much of an inconvenience. This is where the hallways to each area come into play. A good number of zombies congregate near their entrances and, with tight corners and spaces, they’re all grouped together. The largest is right at the entrance/exit to Seon’s Food and Stuff, which is conveniently located near Carlito’s Hideout, Huntin' Shack, and Ripper's Blades.

What you want to do is mow down all the zombies in front of you, collect the Queen Wasps, and then go through the door and back. Doing so will respawn them all and let you take them out all over again. The best weapons to use are ones that take many out at once, like rocket launchers, swords, submachine guns, and assault rifles. Repeat this until you have as many Queen Wasps as you desire.

Related Experience a Visually-Enhanced Willamette Mall in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster This version will be for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC only, and the visual improvements are to thank for that.

Method #2: Taking Out Zombies in Leisure Park

Leisure Park is one of the more open areas in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster. While it isn’t as jam-packed as the Maintenance Floor, North Plaza, and Al Fresca Plaza, there’s a lot more space to move around and keep from being overwhelmed. There are concentrated areas like near the entrances to different zones, the Clock Tower, and the fountains that house a good number of zombies. For these, I preferred using swords like the katana or sword to get as many zombies in one area.

Guns like handguns and submachine guns work, too, if you want to keep your distance. Like before, collect as many as you need to and, if need be, leave the area and return to respawn zombies. Though, since Leisure Park is pretty big, they’ll respawn once you get far away from them.

Method #3: Getting Some Air (and Kills) in Al Fresca Plaza

The last of the ways is a bit of a risky one, especially if you are low on health or don’t have great weapons. However, it has a huge number of zombies packed into its alleyways that can bolster many Queen Wasps. You can get to the Al Fresca Plaza by way of the Food Court and Entrance Plaza. Once there, just take out as many zombies as you can. Use strong weapons like the katana, assault rifle, and mini chainsaw to take out as many as needed.

There is a regular chainsaw in the McHandy's Hardware store, which you can use to mow many down, though you’ll drop it if you pick anything up. Still, the more zombies you get, the better the chances of getting one or two Queen Wasps.