Key Takeaways To start, find Kairi in Kingdom Hearts on Riku's side of the island near palm trees.

Locate two coconuts by whacking palm trees with Sora's sword, aiming for the ripe ones.

Also gather mushrooms, fish, seagull egg, and drinking water to fully prepare for an adventure.

The first moments of Disney and Square Enix's Kingdom Hearts can be frustrating for some, and as a kid, I was confused about how to find all of Kairi's necessary items for travel from Destiny Islands. One of those items is two coconuts that are obtained in an odd fashion. Here's where to find coconuts in Kingdom Hearts, soon-to-be keyblade wielder!

Hit the palm trees to get coconuts in Kingdom Hearts!

Coconuts Kingdom Hearts Location

On the second day of exploring Destiny Islands, you'll be tasked by Kairi to find two coconuts. You can talk to her by reaching the other side of the island, but to start the quest of finding these coconuts, you'll need to finish a race with Riku. Go to the cave entrance on the right side or the doorway on the left. The closest to Riku is the left side, while the right side is better for Kairi. She's hanging out by the ship near some palm trees, while Riku's standing near the wooden bridge. Go back to Kairi and she'll list out everything she needs, including:

One Seagull Egg

Three Mushrooms

Two Coconuts

Three Fish

Drinking Water

First, let's focus on the coconuts as they're the closest. Head to the palm trees and start hitting them with Sora's wooden sword. Coconuts will start falling out, but you'll need to grab the ripe ones (green/yellow). If one tree is giving you trouble, switch to another. Locking on with the R1 button (or equivalent on PC or Xbox) can help the process as well.

Mushrooms are sneakily placed within Destiny Islands.

Where are the Other Resources for Kairi?

The three mushrooms are fairly easy to get. First, turn right from where Kairi's standing and run forward to a big boulder. If you move to the side of it, Sora will automatically push it out of the way. The first mushroom is inside the little cave. Go up the path and jump over the ledge. Go to the greenery to the side of the tower. There's a mushroom hiding beside the bushes. The last mushroom is on the other side of the island inside the cave.

After that, collect some water from the waterfall. Easy. The seagull egg might be hard to spot. On the side where Tidus is training and Wakka's just hanging out on the beach, head up to the same level as the wooden bridge. You'll see one thin white tree and two palm trees beside it. Run up to the white tree and Sora will climb it. Reach the top and jump off to the left. The seagull egg is ready to be picked up.

The three fish might be the most annoying to catch. They are swimming around the water and they're on Tidus and Wakka's side of the island. Look for black shadows of fish within the water and collect them. Congrats! You've now found all the items for Kairi and can move on to the next part of Sora's epic adventure.