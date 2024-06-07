Key Takeaways Find & defeat Megalo Don in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 for epic loot to advance weekly quests.

Before challenging Megalo Don, squad up, acquire weapons, and pick a location for preparation.

Use long-range weapons & focus on enemies with mounted weapons first to take down Megalo Don & get legendary loot.

Megalo Don in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 is a huge tough guy you can find and defeat for epic loot. He is one of three bosses you can take on that will help you finish a few weekly quests.

Megalo Don is located all over Fortnite's world map.

Megalo Don Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Location

Like another boss to defeat, The Machinist, you can't find Megalo Don in one simple location. He is constantly moving in a posse of cars and goons in a random spot on the map. Just before you drop, Megalo Don's location is revealed on the map; look for a red and white skull symbol. I found him around the Grand Glacier region, but he'll likely be at a different spot.

Before you challenge Megalo Don, however, make sure you're prepared. First, I recommend to squad up with your friends and family. Otherwise, it will be challenging. I was lucky as I played solo and took him down, but it would be far easier with friends. Second, try to drop in a location that has weapons and a nearby vehicle. Try to pick up a longer-range weapon like an assault rifle or a sniper.

Now, get into a vehicle and drive to the skull symbol. Once you've arrived, you'll notice two vehicles. One is a reused battle bus with two mounted weapons on top. The other is a smaller car, in which Megalo Don lurks. The first enemies to eliminate are the people on the mounted weapons. They can cause so much damage. Use a long-range weapon to get an advantage on these foes, and then focus on the smaller car. Perhaps, you'll want to get on a mounted weapon yourself and cause significant damage to Megalo Don's ride.

How to Beat Megalo Don in Fortnite

Once the shields fade from the car, the foe will pop out of the car and begin to charge at you. He'll be using the powerful Nitro Fists. Shoot at him with an assault rifle or shotgun to counter the boss. Try to keep your distance as the Nitro Fists are deadly upfront. If you have a Boogie Bomb, it's extremely effective at causing Megalo Don to stop attacking but also getting his minions off the turrets.

As you eliminate Megalo Don, he'll drop some awesome loot. He'll have Legendary Nitro Fists that truly give you an advantage. Additionally, he has a legendary shotgun that deals a surprising amount of damage in a longer range. But that's not all! He also drops a medallion. When equipped, it gives you unlimited Nitro.

After successfully removing Megalo Don, Ringmaster Scarr, and/or The Machinist three times, you'll get 15K experience points from a weekly quest. In addition, if you drive any of their vehicles, you'll get an additional 15K points.