Key Takeaways Find Ringmaster Scarr at Nitrodrome, take down enemies to reduce the countdown, and face her for a legendary bow.

Prepare with weapons and take out weak guards in Nitrodrome to access Ringmaster Scarr, earning XP and a medallion.

Gain 15,000 XP by defeating Ringmaster Scarr, Machinist, or Megalo Don three times, and drive Scarr's car for more XP.

Fortnite has three new bosses to face in Chapter 5 Season 3, and one of them includes Ringmaster Scarr. You'll need to take down multiple enemies after a limited time, and then take her down. Here's where to spot her and her cool car.

Ringmaster Scarr only appears after taking out her goons in the arena.

Ringmaster Scarr Fortnite Location

In order to spot Ringmaster Scarr (who is strangely voiced by Ash Ketchum's actress Sarah Natochenny), you'll need to head over to the Nitrodrome. It's a new arena, south of the map, that has heavy Monster Truck Rally vibes, except for the spinning razors of doom around the track. Once you arrive at the center of the arena, a countdown starts at the top of the screen's UI. Enemies begin to spawn, and you'll need to take them down to shave 20 seconds off the time.

The best approach is to find a few weapons (possibly an assault rifle and a shotgun) in the sidelines of the arena before you jump head-first. You can also take out one of the guards, who are surprisingly weak for the gear they have on. Once the timer has gone down while you're in the Nitrodrome, the game points you towards a higher platform. Jump over the tall half-pipe-like structure, and then go up the stairs until you reach a room, especially for Ringmaster Scarr. Take her down with the best weapon you have. I also had a distracting Boogie Bomb equipped.

At multiple points, however, I've had rude players jump into the fray and steal the limelight. Get ready for people like that while you're facing off against Ringmaster Scarr. One she's taken down, she'll drop a legendary explosive bow and a medallion. It gives a damage buff and unlimited ammo. Neat! Pick it up for later as well.

By the way, if you take down Ringmaster Scarr, The Machinist, or Megalo Don three times, you'll get 15,000 XP for your diligence. Scarr, herself, gives you around 3K of experience just for beating her in Chapter 5 Season 3.

You can even her drive her car, thanks to the medallion.

Where to Find Ringmaster Scarr's Car

One thing you may not know is that the medallion helps give you access to Ringmaster Scarr's car. It's within a vault on one of the pathways that lead you outside of the Nitrodrome, to the right hand side. There is a scanner that's looking for Scarr's medallion. This is where it gets handy. Once the scanner reads you have the right medallion, it will open up the cage, and you can start to drive Ringmaster Scarr's car. It's incredible because it is constantly in Nitro, meaning you can boost through pretty much anything and wreck anything in your way. You'll get 15,000 XP just from driving it.