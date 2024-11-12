Safi's Camera is important in Life is Strange: Double Exposure because it shares some important evidence in the case. Here's how to find it and get Moses out of trouble.

The wrench can be found in the other timeline.

How to Find a Wrench for Moses

After the initial discussion with Moses in the Dead realm about Safi's camera, switch to the other reality by heading to the portal in front of the cleaning trolley. Now in the Living area, head into Moses' lab. Now talk to our buddy. After a cutscene plays, Moses requires you to get a wrench for him to help fix the telescope. Head upstairs and transport to the Dead world. Go down to the main floor and opposite some boxes and near a brown bag, you'll see the Allen Wrench on a table. Pick it up and return to the Living world to give Moses a hand.

How to Get Safi's Camera

Moses gets the Contraband Kettle out of a secret cabinet. Take the key that Moses left behind, travel to the Dead realm, and find the cabinet underneath some superhero figures. It's left of the Christmas tree. Unfortunately, the camera's not there, but there's a note, saying "Under 'Safe'." This is where the camera is hiding, but be warned, it's going to get complicated.

Teleport back to Moses in the Living realm. We'll need his help. Ask if he has a safe. He tells you about the star Saiph. Go to the top left side of the room, and you'll see a book named the Star Atlas. It's above some folders and a wooden box filled with fragile materials. Max points out that Saiph is on the lower left.

Go to the top right of the room and go past the Cat Poster. You'll see a whiteboard on the left with some scientific nonsense on it. More importantly, there's a Constellation Poster. Look at it. Max begins to figure out the puzzle. Go upstairs and use the portal to the other reality. You'll see a Star Projector on a bookcase to Max's immediate left. Turn it on.

Make sure you look at all the objects you want before moving forward. Something is about to happen that would most likely stop you.

Moses uses the stars as a guide. Move the constellations down with the left analog stick. You'll see constellations that look like stick figures. Line them up with the mural on the wall. Saiph is on the bottom left of the wall. Follow the marking and examine Orion. You've found the camera behind the grate, but the FBI agent has crashed the party. Be stealthy and work your way up the staircase. Thankfully, if you get caught, Max reverses time. Once you're up the staircase, shift to the other timeline.

How to Distract Alderman

Remember the annoying ornament in the Living realm? Go to the Christmas tree next to the staircase and grab the Hawt Dog Man from it. With this tool in hand, go back upstairs and teleport to the Dead realm. Max will set the distraction in place. Get back to the Livingrealm before Alderman catches Max and head down to the main floor. Reach the bottom left section of the room and make your way to the Dead realm. Push the Telescope Parts while Alderman is distracted. Now, use her newfound power in Life is Strange: Double Exposure and then take the camera. Success! Travel to the Living realm, and then Max will get out of Moses' Lab.

The Polaroid is in the Dead realm next to blue monitors.

Where to Find a Nearby Polaroid in This Chapter

There's a Polaroid you can pick up in Moses' lab. Head over to the Dead realm and to the right of the 3D Printer, you'll spot a Polaroid lying on the table. It's also left of some blue monitors. The Polaroid takes you back to a conversation discussing Safi and Moses grading papers all night. Max says she would "love to grade papers instead of all this."