Key Takeaways The Machinist is always in a moving vehicle, identifiable on the map by a gear symbol.

Focus on the smaller vehicle and turret men first before engaging The Machinist.

Defeat The Machinist for 15K experience points and access her car with infinite nitro for more points.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 has three crazy bosses that will test your mettle. Two are on the move, while one is stationary. Today we're talking about The Machinist, a woman who is ready to fix a vehicle at a moment's notice. Here's where to spot The Machinist in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3.

The Machinist in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 can be spotted anywhere on the map. Look for her symbol.

The Machinist Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Location

Unlike Ringmaster Scarr, The Machinist is always in a moving vehicle in a random location on the map. Thankfully, if you take a glance at the map before dropping, you'll see her symbol. It looks like a gear in the middle in front of what seems like an engine. Mark the general area to you and/or your squad mates and make your way. The best way to go about this is to get a squad together. Ask your friends or family to join you.

As you're dropping near the Machinist, try to find a nearby area with a vehicle and weapons that can deal damage from far away. After that, make your way to The Machinist's entourage. She's in the smaller vehicle, while her crew is on top of the adapted battle bus. First, shoot down the turret men on the top of the battle bus. They'll cause you the most trouble. Once that's done, The Machinist's minions will disperse. What you want to focus on though is her vehicle. After damaging it a certain amount, The Machinist will have enough of your antics and leave the car.

Be careful at this point. She'll drop a turret next to her. Work together as a team to eliminate both The Machinist and the turret simultaneously. Perhaps assign someone to take out the nearby goons as well. Somehow, I was able to perform this feat by myself but I wouldn't recommend it. A Boogie Bomb would really come in handy too.

You can pick up Boogie Bombs in Fortnite now.

After eliminating The Machinist, Megalo Don, and/or Ringmaster Scarr three times, you'll get 15K experience points. Additionally, if you get into The Machinist's car, you'll gain another 15K experience points. This vehicle is awesome to drive as it has infinite Nitro. This lets you have as much boost as you'd like and you can wreck almost everything in the car's path.

What Does The Machinist Drop?

The Machinist drops an awesome legendary assault rifle and a medallion. The latter is pretty basic, however, as it only replenishes your shield. Ringmaster Scarr's medallion gives a damage buff AND unlimited ammo. The explosive bow also kicks some major butt. When Magneto drops, hopefully he'll be a boss and have some awesome telekinetic power drops.