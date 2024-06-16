Key Takeaways Fortnite servers or player issues cause the "Failed to Download Supervised Settings" error.

Restart game, system, and router to fix the error, update Fortnite, and use a wired connection.

Fortnite is free-to-play and doesn't require PlayStation Plus or Xbox Game Pass for access.

The Fortnite failed to download supervised settings error completely stops you from playing the game and getting those victory royales. Thankfully, there are a few ways to counter this issue, such as configuring your connection. We want you to getting out of the Battle Bus and into the arena as soon as possible.

Try to restart your system and see if that helps Fortnite connect online.

How to Resolve Fortnite Failed to Download Supervised Settings Error

When you encounter this issue in Fortnite, it will be down to either you or Epic Games' servers themselves. Let's start with the latter. If you suspect the Fortnite servers are down, check Epic Games' official website for the game's status. If you follow the link, you'll see how each of Epic Games' titles are running. It even covers Fortnite Festival and Lego Fortnite on the page. Additionally, you'll want to check Fortnite's X account for status updates, not the main one.

If the servers are online and classed as operational, that means it's on your end. First, try to close the game and re-log in. If the game still denies you access, turn off your system and unplug it. Wait for a few moments (perhaps get a cup of tea or coffee) and then plug everything back in again. After rebooting everything, go back to the game and try to log in again.

If somehow that doesn't work, try to use a wired connection or reset the router. Wi-Fi can be tough to deal with, especially if your console or PC is too far away from the router. Try to use a Wi-Fi range extender, and maybe that could fix your issue. Lastly, make sure your game is up-to-date. You can often update the game by right-clicking it in the Epic Games launcher (select Manage) or through your console's main hub. On PS5, press the options button on Fortnite's square and select "Check for update."

Does Fortnite Work Without PlayStation Plus Essential or Xbox Game Pass Core?

As Fortnite is a free-to-play game, it doesn't need a subscription service like PlayStation Plus Essential or Xbox Game Pass Core (formally Xbox Live) in order for you to play. It also doesn't need Nintendo Switch Online, thankfully.

PlayStation Plus does give you a few bonuses, however. Every once in a while, there are free rewards for being a subscriber. For example, during June 2024, you could get the Blazin' Wheels Gear Pack. which includes:

Petrol Pump Pickaxe

Scorch Rally Wrap

Scorch Rally Banner

Scorch It! Emoticon