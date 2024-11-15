Every couple of patches in Final Fantasy XIV, we get a handful of new materials that can be used to craft exciting gear or items. For Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail, 7.1 marks the first of many, with the Alexandrian Plate being what needs to craft new and important crafting and gathering gear to help you along your journeys, especially in preparation for 7.2’s new raid tier.

Requirements

4540 Perception

Tome of Geological Folklore – Alexandria

Location and Time

Living Memory (X: 9.3, Y: 15.3 )

) 6–8 AM/PM Eorzean Time

Digging Up Old Memories

The first thing you'll to get is the Tome of Geological Folklore, which you should already have if you have been gathering since the start of the expansion. This can be found from the Scrip Exchange vendor in any major city or settlement that houses them. It will cost 1,600 Purple Scrips for this one alone, with all the other regions and disciples of the land costing the same.

This one in particular is for the Miner, and in order to actually start mining the material, you will need 4540 Perception. This in particular might be the biggest gate to obtaining the Alexandrian Ore because it requires at least a full set of 690 gathering gear with some Materia and potentially food. Once you have that, you should be good to go.

Like any Folklore gathering nodes, you'll have to wait until a specific time in the world (not real time), and in this case, it's attached to the 6-8AM/PM Eorzean Time. Simply wait for that time to come along and head to Living Memory at X:9.3, Y:15.3. Behind one of the rocks you'll find a mining node along with Harmonite Ore, which is used to make Maraging Steel Ingot, which creates the ilevel 690 gear, and Alexandrian Ore.

If you’re able to increase your Perception to above 4907 (which might be a big ask if you don’t pentameld) you'll gain an extra 30% on Gatherer’s Boon Chance, and if you have over 4754 Gathering stat, you'll yield an additional material every attempt.

What Alexandrian Ore Can Craft

