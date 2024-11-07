WoW: The War Within loves throwing extra currencies at you, just like every other entry in the series. However, you don't always get an explanation about what to do with those currencies or every way you can earn them. When an expansion draws in new players like The War Within has, the confusion about all these tokens and types of currencies that you suddenly start accumulating is even greater.

Luckily, Algari Tokens of Merit are one of the more straightforward currencies in The War Within, and both earning and using them isn't that complicated. In fact, the most difficult part of earning Algari Tokens of Merit is unlocking the Great Vault and keeping track of the weekly activities and their rewards.

How To Get Algari Tokens Of Merit

Before anything, you need to complete the campaign for The War Within. Once you're at level 80, you can unlock the Great Vault in Dornogal, found at the coordinates 52.4, 45.5. The Great Vault resets weekly, meaning that you can complete various activities each week for a chance to earn either a piece of gear, or an Algari Token of Merit. However, you can only select one reward each week. The positive side to that is you don't need to become an active raider to earn tokens and gear, since you can choose which activities to complete for the Great Vault. Your options are:

World Activities, such as Delves

Heroic, Mythic, or Timewalking Dungeons

Defeat Raid Bosses

When the vault resets, you have the choice between a piece of gear, which can vary in item level, or you can always choose to receive four Algari Tokens of Merit instead. Additionally, these tokens can be exchanged for items that let you upgrade the gear that you currently have equipped, which adds another option for increasing your item level through the Great Vault activities.

How To Use Algari Tokens Of Merit

As you start accumulating Algari Tokens of Merit, you'll probably find yourself wanting to use them. Luckily, the vendor that exchanges these tokens for items is right next to the Great Vault. His name is Ardgaz, and he has the title of Token Exchange under his name. When you speak with him, you'll find these items available for purchase:

Chest of Gold for 2 Algari Tokens

Golden Valorstone for 1 Algari Token

Triumphant Satchel of Carved Harbinger Crests for 1 Algari Token

Celebratory Pack of Runed Harbinger Crests for 2 Algari Tokens

Nerubian Gemweaver for 6 Algari Tokens

Fractured Spark of Omens for 6 Algari Tokens

While it doesn't seem like Ardgaz offers a lot of items, what he does have available for exchange is rather versatile. Plus, if you find that you don't need the options like crests or Valorstones to upgrade your armor that week, you can also opt for the Chest of Gold to boost your savings, especially if you're aiming to pick up the $90 mount that broke WoW's economy. So, it's worthwhile to work towards completing at least one of the Great Vault options each week if you're able to, as you can always make use of Algari Tokens of Merit, if only for earning extra gold.

