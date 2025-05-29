For every life, you start out as a fledgling in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time. This means that you'll end up returning to low-level areas repeatedly in order to complete your first quests, since they always start out in the area where you unlock that life. For the miner, one of your first quests has you collect a number of Aquamarines.

Of course, you won't be able to find a deposit that's just labeled as Aquamarine. Instead, you need to collect them from other deposit types, and that means that luck plays a small factor in deciding if you get an Aquamarine or not.

Where to Get Aquamarine