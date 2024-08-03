With the recent reworking of how glasses and sunglasses work in Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail, the False Classic Spectacles have gone from fashion accessories to full-blown accessories that can be equipped in your character’s gear menu.

No longer will you have to unequip your glasses whenever you’re out in the world doing something that isn’t just standing around, nor do you have to choose between your Endless Summer Glasses or a headpiece – although that is still considered something to glamour onto. Now, you’re able to fully equip glasses on your character, per job, and they will consist through even battle encounters such as raids and dungeons.

They are fully apart of you now, and with it comes numerous options. One such option is a very rare set of thick, plastic-rimmed glasses that are arguably the most stylish option in the game. Obviously, this is subjective, but there’s a reason why they are selling for exorbitant prices right now. Originally called False Classic Spectacles, these have been renamed to The Faces We Wear – Classic Spectacles.

Free Company Submarines

As you can imagine, obtaining these glasses isn’t exactly the easiest as it not only requires a little bit of RNG, but a lot of patience. For starters, you need your own Free Company with access to a Workshop. You then need to craft or buy ship parts and form at least one submarine. You then need to level it up to at least level 91, which will take most likely months of sending it out. But say you already have all of this, or are apart from an FC that already has a submarine, the Classic False Spectacles can drop in four destinations:

Level 91 – Anthemoessa Unlocks via Sirensong Sea 2 (90)

Level 100 – Seafarer’s End Unlocks via Sirensong Sea 3 (96)

Level 101 – Drifter’s Decay Unlocks via The Anthemoessa Undertow (96)

Level 111 – Lilac Sea 3 Unlocks via The Lilac Sea 2 (110)



All you need to do is send your submarine to one of these four destinations, or play it smart and use an extra 12 Ceruleum Tanks and send it out to two destinations among the first three.

Spending the Gil

Of course, if you don’t have the means of obtaining a submarine or an FC that has one, the other option is to buy it off the marketboard, but at the current time, they are very expensive, going from anywhere between 1 and 3 million gil.

If you already have a pair you saved before, it has unfortunately become untradable. We, for example, have two sitting in our free company chest that not much can be done with other than rewarding members the means of looking stylish.

