When it comes to upgrades and stats in Hyper Light Breaker, you have quite a few ways to give your Breaker a boost to help them survive longer in the Overgrowth and take on the Abyss King. As a result, getting started can be difficult, especially if you're playing alone and doing your first runs. As you start getting upgrades, it's easier to survive and gain more from each run.

Related Hyper Light Breaker Takes the Series in a Bold-Yet-Fun Direction Heart Machine heads down a different path with their next game, Hyper Light Breaker, one that may seem odd at first, yet gives way to some sheer fun.

While you can pick up items that give you a strength boost, like equipment and Holobytes, it helps to have a way to improve your stats in general, too. The more improvements you unlock, the easier it is to kill enemies, including stronger enemies that drop Prisms.

How to Get Cores

You can get Cores a few different ways. First, you might find Cores in random, breakable objects that you can loot around the map, but aren't marked on the map. This includes objects like random bone piles or crates that can be found anywhere. The most likely way that you'll get Cores, however, is through Core Shards, which you can pick up when you defeat enemies that drop Prisms or from Stashes, both of which have marks on your map, making them easier to find compared to random stashes that can spawn anywhere. However, these enemies are elites, so killing them can be tough.

Using Cores

Cores can be used to upgrade your Sycom, which is the screen that you see when you're picking your loadout, and you have the option to pick various upgrades if you have the materials required to do so. These upgrades are generally ones that improve your Breaker's stats, which gives you a nice power boost that's well-rounded compared to items that break after a certain number of Rezes. Additionally, Cores can be used to unlock more upgrade tiers from Pherus Bit, which is also where you unlock the Medkit Capacity upgrade, allowing you to carry and craft Medkits, one of the few methods you have to restore health while in the Overgrowth.

So, Cores are one of the more difficult upgrade materials to gather, meaning that you might want to work on getting Gold Rations first to make elite enemies easier to kill. Gold Rations are earned through completing a run, which means using all four Rezes. Talking to the NPC by the Telepad at the end of a run shows you how much progress you've made towards a Gold Ration if you didn't earn one from that run.