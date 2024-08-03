Final Fantasy XIV is a game for everyone. Whether you want to hardcore raid, play with friends or simply utilize the game’s extensive systems to look as good as humanly possible, it has it all. With each expansion comes new and exciting content for players to gobble up, and in Dawntrail, there’s lots to talk about.

One such cosmetic that has become the talk of the town is the Cornservant. This minion is a spiritual corn that goes around the world spreading the delicious kernels of corn to the masses. This is a lengthy quest, one much longer than you’d expect to go on, that will result in you obtaining the adorable corn minion. The only requirement you will need to start this chain of events is having access to the areas, so some main story quests need to be completed.

Corn of the Necessity

The first thing that needs to be done is head over to the docks of Tuliyollal (X: 16.4 Y: 12.8) after completing the main story quest “The Rite of Succession”, to find a rather sad little Curious Corn overlooking the ocean. The fastest way to get to him is either taking the Wachumeqimeqi aetheryte. Talk to the depressed little cob of corn, and he will tell you about his woes and want you to help him. This will take you on your first adventure with the Cornservant as you offer hungry residents of Tuliyollal some grilled corn. He is more than happy to offer his kernels to the people, and your reward is two Turali Corn and a small amount of (slightly) scaled EXP.

Related How to Unlock Extreme Trials in FFXIV: Dawntrail To start your post-game adventures in FFXIV: Dawntrail, you'll need to talk to a familiar face.

Stretched Thin

After completing the first quest, you have two options ahead of you: head to Kozama’uka or Urqopacha. In this guide, we headed to the former first as it was the first place we went in the main story, but choosing either one will require the main story quest of “Knowing the Hanuhanu” to be completed. Head to the first settlement in Kozama’uka (X: 17.7 Y: 11.5) to find our little friend ready to help the hungry once more.

Too Much of a Good Thing

As mentioned in Stretched Thin above, all you need to start this section of the questline is the completion of the “Knowing the Hanuhanu” main story quest. Head on over to Urqopacha’s first settlement just outside Tuliyollal, Wachunpelo (X: 28.6 Y: 13.7), to find the quest “Too Much of a Good Thing” where our corned friend is readying himself to help the alpaca herding residents (or rather resident in this case) of the land.

A Stomach for Change

As you can tell from the past couple of quests, this is taking us across the six different areas of Dawntrail, feeding the inhabitants. For this one, you will simply need to head to Yak T’el’s first little town, and what better place to feed everyone than Iq Br’aax (X: 13.4 Y: 13.4), the setting for the main story culinary content. Speaking of which, you will need to complete the main story quest “Taking a Stand” before taking our Cornservant along.

Tastes Like Home

The southeastern most town of Hhusatahwi (X: 28.9 Y: 29.0) in Shaaloani is our next stop for our corny little friend. After completing the main story quest of “Law of the Land,” you will be able to interact with our little friend as once more, he only looks to fill the bellies of this American western town full of corn. Simply follow through with his quest to progress this further.

Refined Tastes

The second to last location, we are taken to the second aetheryte in Heritage Found (X: 17.7 Y: 9.7). In The Outskirts, you will find our Cornservant just east of the main aetheryte (X: Y:)ready to help the people. You will need to complete the main story quest “Gone and Forgotten,” but thankfully, that is pretty early on in Heritage Found’s plots, so it shouldn’t take long to get started.

Related How to Obtain the Cyberpunk Jacket in FFXIV: Dawntrail The glamours continue to impress as Dawntrail features a cyberpunk-esque jacket for us to throw on.

Tasteful Memories

Close

The final area in Dawntrail, this is where everything comes to a head. After getting past “Unto the Summit” in the MSQ, which is just before the Origenics dungeon and Everkeep trial unlocks, you are able to find the Cornservant in Solution Nine just west of the main aetheryte (X: 17.5 Y: 14.2). Simply take the teleporter up to find him by the stairs. Because this is a hub area, this is a slightly longer quest going around the Recreation Zone, helping everyone you come across.

And that’s all that needs to be done. It’s seven missions, but the bulk of it is very quick. Once you get to a certain point in each zone, the Cornservant becomes available, and they really only need to feed one individual outside the first and last quest. Now you can have your very own Cornservant following you around. Corn may not be a superfood, but in our hearts, the Cornservant is truly super.