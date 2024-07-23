Key Takeaways FC 25 Early Access available through Ultimate Edition for a pricey £89.99 or $99.99.

EA Play offers a 10-hour FC 25 trial for £5.99 or $5.99, can cancel after trial.

EA Play Pro subscription grants automatic access to FC 25 Ultimate Edition on PC for £16.99 or $16.99/month.

EA Sports FC 25 is just around the corner, but it would be great to get early access to the game before anyone else. Thankfully, there are a few ways to get your hands on the game before its official release date, but your wallet might be as sad as an England fan during the EURO 2024 final.

A new 5v5 Rush mode is featured in FC 25.

FC 25 Early Access is Available Through a Special Edition

One of the few ways to get FC 25 early access is by getting the Ultimate Edition. For a costly price of £89.99 (or $99.99 in the U.S.), you'll get up to seven days of early access to the game. The Ultimate Edition also comes with a few extra features like 4,600 FC Points and an Untradeable Football Ultimate Team Hero Live Player Item. The one-week headstart will give you some time to learn the new 5v5 mode before your friends purchase the standard version. You could also check out the addition of womens' teams and players in the Career Mode with the top five women's leagues featured.

EA Play is one way to get EA FC 25 Early Access.

EA Play is Another Way to Get FC 25 Early Access

EA offers two different subscription services that let you access FC 25 early. First is the standard EA Play. It gives you access to older titles in EA's library and check out time-limited trials of its games. This year, on September 20, you can get a 10-hour FC 25 trial, gaining you early access for £5.99 or $5.99. You can cancel the subscription straight after the 10 hours are over if you'd like. Another plus is that you can get a discount on point packs while subscribed to EA Play. By the way, those who have Xbox Game Pass on consoles or PC already have EA Play as part of their subscription.

The second subscription EA Play Pro lets you gain access to the FC 25 Ultimate Edition on PC only. If you subscribe to this service, you'll automatically get FC 25 early for one week. EA Play Pro costs £16.99 ($16.99) a month and comes with every EA game released, including College Football 25 and F1 24 among other popular titles.

Additionally, EA Play subscribers do get extras in FC 25 and other games. For example, with FC 24 currently, you can get the "We are FC" Right Hand Tattoo and the "We are FC" White Square Glasses, alongside an Ultimate Team Draft Token for the month. The EA Play Loyalist Ultimate Team July Pack is also available for College Football 25.