The number of mounts in Final Fantasy XIV has increased by around a measly 5% in Dawntrail, but thankfully, it’s all about quality over quantity. There have been amazing additions, such as the tron-looking bike that turns into a drone, wing mounts from the extreme trials, and a giant robot, just to name a few. To go along with the animal mounts such as the capybara and robotic turtle, there is an adorable flying squirrel named Ty’aitya.

Ty’aitya

This will be by far and wide the most expensive or time-consuming mount in Final Fantasy XIV, especially at the beginning of Dawntrail where the price of the material needed to obtain it costs a lot of gil. It’s a matter of figuring out if you want to spend the time grinding the materials, or simply buy them off the marketboard at a very high price.

The Ty’aitya mount, which is the same flying squirrel as the elite hunt A rank, just yellow instead of blue, can be obtained through Bicolor Gems. Unfortunately, it’s not as simple as spending all your gems on it, but instead you will need to completely progress the Shared FATEs pseudo-quest in the travel menu options.

FATE Grinding

In order to do this, you will need to progress and complete all six zones in Dawntrail, meaning partaking in nearly four-hundred FATEs. After doing this, it will unlock a brand-new vendor in Tuliyollal and Solution Nine that gives you access to Turali Bicolor Gemstone Vouchers, similar to how it worked in Endwalker. This is a lengthy task, but something that can be done over time and is a good means of leveling up jobs.

Buying off the Marketboard

Alternatively, you don’t have to actually complete 396 FATES in all six zones. All you really need are the Turali Bicolor Gemstone Vouchers. The whole goal is to obtain 500 of these vouchers and trade them in for the mount whistle. While you don’t need to fill out your Shared FATEs guide, it is a lot cheaper of an option. This is because these vouchers, which cost roughly 100 gemstones each, go for (as of time of writing) roughly 130,000 to 140,000 gil a piece. That means, if you want this Ty’aitya mount, you will need to spend upwards of 70,000,000 gil.

It’s almost worth it to spend the gil if you have it, because the FATE grind will take an exceeding amount of time. For example, say a FATE takes one minute to complete and another minute to get to the next one on the map. They generally generate 16 bicolor gemstones. That means, every twelve to thirteen minutes, you can earn one voucher on a good run. That’s 6,250 minutes, also 104 hours of grinding just to get this one mount.

