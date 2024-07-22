Minions have been available in Final Fantasy XIV all the way since A Realm Reborn, being little pet-like creatures that you’re able to bring along with you on your journey. They don’t actually do anything outside the Lord of Vermillion mini-game at the Gold Saucer, but they’re there to look cute while you’re slaying hordes of monsters.

As you might expect, there’s an exhausting number of minions to find and collect, with over 500 currently. Some of them can be obtained through achievements, some through rewards in dungeons or raids, and some can be purchased off the game’s cash shop. There’s a huge array of means to obtain them, with almost every section of the MMORPG having at least one tied to it.

Dawntrail's Contribution

In Dawntrail, there were roughly twenty new minions released, some of which can’t be obtained just yet as they’re part of upcoming events, and most of which can be acquired through running one of the eight dungeons and praying for a drop at the end.

One of the popular ones is tied to a different component of Final Fantasy XIV. The Fox minion is a rather adorable creature that can be obtained through participating in PVP matches. Thankfully, it’s not tied to an achievement, as those generally will take entire expansions worth of grinding, but instead is linked to the more accessible and farmable aspect.

The PVP Grind

In order to acquire the Fox minion, you will need to get to rank 15 in the current PVP series 6 (essentially the battle pass). This means you’ll need to earn roughly 43,000 series EXP in order to reach rank 15. This does sound like a daunting task, but if you simply do your daily frontlines for a few weeks, you’ll be able to get it easily.

Obviously, there’s a little bit of an RNG aspect to this as, depending on which place your team ends up in Frontlines, it will grant more experience points, but for the most part, this will take less than a month to do if you’re diligent. Heck, you can theoretically grind it in a single day if you go ham in either Frontlines or Crystalline Conflict, but that requires an immense amount of vigor.

And that’s really all there is to it. The Fox minion is one of the easier minions to get, especially because everyone is running PVP right now to level up their jobs, as the daily roulette of Frontlines is one of, if not the most efficient way to level for your time.