Key Takeaways Maximize free pulls in Zenless Zone Zero through daily rewards, promo codes, and events like Road to Proxy Greatness.

Earn Polychrome currency for more pulls, through achievements, completing quests, and using the Compendium.

Check for redeemable codes on social media for additional rewards and currency.

When you first play Zenless Zone Zero, there are a bunch of free pulls you can get. There are daily rewards, promo codes, and more to utilize while checking out this gacha RPG. Here's how to maximize your strategy for getting free pulls in Zenless Zone Zero.

You can get daily rewards with the New City Visitor's Passport event.

Daily Rewards for Zenless Zone Zero

During the first week of playing Zenless Zone Zero, the publisher MiHoYo is offering rewards for logging in daily. To redeem this, hold the left shoulder button on your controller or left alt on the keyboard. Then use the scroll wheel to select the "Events" emblem. It looks like a roll of film going through a printer. You can also access the photo mode from here. Go to the New City Vistor's Passport and redeem your prize every day. It offers a total of 10 Encrypted Master Tapes by the end of the week. These give you 10 pulls altogether. Save them to give you a better chance of getting an A or S hero.

There's a separate daily check-in on Hoyoverse's website with a whopping 31 prizes available. You just need to login with the same account you use in the game. Those rewards can then be redeemed in your inbox.

Additionally on this events menu, you can find the Level-Up Rewards under Road to Proxy Greatness. You can get Master Tape and Boopon for your trouble. Your current Inter-Knot level is shown on the bottom right. Here are the rewards for each Inter-Knot level milestone:

Level 5: 10x Master Tape, 10x Boopon

Level 15: 10x Master Tape, 10x Boopon

Level 20: 10x Master Tape, 15x Boopon

Level 25: 10x Master Tape, 15x Boopon

Level 30: 1,600x Polychrome, 30x Boopon

Polychrome is a currency in Zenless Zone Zero that lets you get 10 pulls towards the current starring S character with 1,600 of the currency. Hopefully, you're lucky and get them. With every 10 pulls, you are guaranteed an A-star character.

Redeemable Codes in Zenless Zone Zero

MiHoYo often gives promotional codes to keep players invested in Zenless Zone Zero. These are shared on social media and during streams. These often appear during events that promote the next update's worth of content. For example, in July 2024, you could have used ZZZ2024 for 50 Polychrome and 6000 Dennies. It might be a code that doesn't expire so give it a try. You can redeem them on the website or in the game.

As a thank-you gift for 50 million downloads of the game, the publisher has offered 1,600 Polychrome. You should check your mail to see if there are any outstanding gifts that MiHoYo has provided us. They typically give them out for errors in the game, when the game goes into maintenance, or as celebrations.

Zenless Zone Zero achievements give you Polychrome.

How to Earn Polychrome

Polychrome is like Primogems from Genshin Impact. They're a resource that builds towards getting free pulls in Zenless Zone Zero. First, on the events menu, you can earn 20 Polychrome and other rewards by trying out the featured character.

You'll also want to check your Achievements. Once completed, they'll give you a small amount of Polychrome as you complete quests and perform feats on the battlefield. They'll begin to add up as you play through Zenless Zone Zero's quest and storyline. The Compendium offers up rewards too. If you complete a certain number of tasks on-screen, you'll get a bonus of 50-200 Polychrome and a Master Tape.

For a free-to-play game, Zenless Zone Zero gives you plenty of opportunities to get pulls, at least during its first month of being live. Take advantage of it and hopefully get the characters you want in your party. Unfortunately, as of the time of writing, you can't complete these tasks with a friend as there's no multiplayer functionality.