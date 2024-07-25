The Closed Beta Test for Marvel Rivals has officially launched and is already packed with players. Have a friend who didn't get a code? Are you the friend who didn't get a code? We've got you covered. There are two ways to get a code: in-game invite codes and Twitch drops.

Invite Codes

The invite codes work almost exactly the same as in the Closed Alpha Test. There are a few variables: you have to be at least level six, log in at 8pm ET, and can only get one per account during the test. It's sleek, simple, and easily digestible. When you're ready to nab that code, load into the game and do the following steps.

When you log in, make sure you're on the "Home" tab - it should display the Marvel Rivals logo right next to it. Navigate to the big yellow rectangle on the top left of the screen; it should have a picture of Galacta and say "Event Ongoing: Invite Code." It'll give you a little more information when clicked, but it all basically adds up to what we've already covered: level six, limited batch, resets daily. Towards the bottom of the event screen, it tells you what percentage of that day's codes are still available. Under that percentage, press the big button and receive your code!

Twitch Drops

Twitch drops are available for both PC and console from July 25th to July 28th. The Marvel Rivals team have streamlined the process since the Closed Alpha Test, making it easier than ever to get codes via Twitch. Before, you had to watch an official content creator at intervals of their choosing while hoping for a giveaway. If they still had codes to give away, then they would often put it up to chance with a username generator. The new process completely eliminates the stress and keeps things simple.

Make sure you have drops enabled on Twitch and navigate to the Marvel Rivals category. You then just need to watch a stream in that category for sixty minutes in order to earn a code. Keys replenish daily and are distributed on a first come, first served basis. You can only get one key per Twitch account, so make sure to jump right into the game instead of trying to collect them all! Twitch account linking is enabled as well. You can redeem the key for your preferred platform and selected region in the claiming process, so be sure to select all the right information when doing so.