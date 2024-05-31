Key Takeaways Earn Gleamium through events, completing missions, and progressing the Battle Pass.

Buy Gleamium in MultiVersus via various packages ranging from $4.99 to $49.99.

Other currencies like Prestige and Fighter Currency can be earned for exclusive skins and unlocking characters.

Gleamium in MultiVersus is the main currency system that lets us buy different skins, emotes, battle passes, and more. Unlike the beta, it is possible to earn Gleamium but it will be difficult. Here's how to get Gleamium in the PC and console game MultiVersus.



How to Earn Gleamium in MultiVersus

The purple currency model Gleamium can be earned in multiple ways. First, there are events that are occurring regularly. After finishing missions like knocking out opponents or playing a Looney Tunes character, there is a possibility you'll gain Gleamium. Check your event tasks, and you'll see the reward on-screen. Most admittedly will give Fighter Currency or Battle Pass XP, but some will offer this premium currency to you.

Additionally, you can net Gleamium in MultiVersus by propelling through the Battle Pass. You'll gain Battle Pass XP by completing quests, daily tasks, and weekly tasks. This has frustrated many fans as you can't get any Battle Pass XP by playing matches online, unless it's a quest. It's great, on the other hand, that the first battle pass (which has Jason Voorhees as a character) is free to those who return to MultiVersus.



How to Buy Gleamium in MultiVersus

Gleamium in MultiVersus can be bought if you don't want to grind out the Battle Pass and events. This can be done on the Store tab. They cost the following:

450 Gleamium - $4.99

1,000 Gleamium - $9.99

2,200 Gleamium - $19.99

6,000 Gleamium - $49.99

Additionally, there are combo packs that come with Gleamium at the top. During Season 1, there were a few offerings, including:

Ultimate Launchpad ($19.99) 1,000 Gleamium 6,000 Fighter Currency Jungle Jam ringout FX Showdown Shaggy outfit

Starter Slasher ($9.99) 750 Gleamium 4,500 Fighter Currency Slashed ringout FX

Beginner's Boost ($4.99) 200 Gleamium 3,000 Fighter Currency Pizza Slices Profile Banner



Other Currencies to be Aware of

The MultiVersus currency system isn't simple to understand as there are multiple forms of currency to understand. Prestige is a particularly annoying one. It is gained only by purchases you make on the store. There are exclusive skins like the popular The Batman Who Smiles Joker costume and summer outfit Harley Quinn that are expensive to get.

Fighter Currency is more easily gained by finishing daily and weekly quests, completing rift objectives, and more. This can be used to unlock characters like The Joker and Superman among many others. Thankfully, there's a weekly set of free trial characters for you to try before buying.

Another neat factor is that your progress and purchases transfer between your devices as long as you're logged into the same WB Games account.