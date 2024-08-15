Key Takeaways Kalpalata Lotus is rare in Genshin Impact, found in Sumeru's forested areas.

To ascend Nahida, collect 168 Kalpalata Lotus, Nagadus Emeralds, and other materials.

To ascend Dori, obtain 168 Kalpalata Lotus, Thunderclap Fruitcore, and Vajrada materials.

The Kalpalata Lotus in Genshin Impact is one of the hardest materials to find because they're all so far apart. Typically, you'll find a bunch of ascension materials in the same two or three spots, but this time, expect to travel around Sumeru's forested areas in a wide area.

You'll have to explore a lot of Sumeru to find this material. (Image via AppSample)

Kalpalata Lotus Locations

If you want to ascend Nahida and Dori in Genshin Impact, you'll need an attentive set of eyes. Kalpalata Lotus are typically near waterfalls and cliffs hanging off the edge on a vine. They can be tricky to spot, but they are flowers with blue petals and a yellow stem. I found the easiest to spot south of Vanarama. Follow the river down to the waterfall, and you'll find around four or five Kalpalata Lotus hanging off the cliffs around the water.

Kalpalata Lotus in Genshin Impact are hanging off the edge of cliffs.

Go to the next patch of water southeast of this spot, and you'll find several more. Look at the map above, try to spot a waterfall, and then look around for this material as best you can. You can also find some in Mawtiyima Forest, which is northeast of the Palace of Alcazarzaray, but I personally had trouble spotting them.

All Ascension Materials for Nahida

In order to ascend Nahida to max level, you'll need the following materials:

You can get Quelled Creepers, and the Nagadus Emeralds by defeating the Dendro Hypostases boss. It can be found underground south of Aaru Village and Dar al-Shifa. Fungal Spores, Luminescent Pollen, and Crystalline Cyst Dust are collected by defeating Fungi in the area. You can also get Fungal Spores and other materials from the Stardust Exchange. It costs 5 Stardust to get three Fungal Spores.

All Ascension Materials for Dori

To fully ascend Dori (one of the community's least favorite characters), on the other hand, you'll need the following:

You can get the Thunderclap Fruitcore and Vajrada materials from defeating the Electro Regisvine in Mawtiyima Forest. Faded Red Satin, Trimmed Red Silk, and Rich Red Brocade can be picked up by taking out Eremite soldiers around the area. You can also forge these materials at any crafting station.

