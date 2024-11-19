Cosmetics are one of Final Fantasy XIV’s biggest draws, as glamour may not be what players come for, but is certainly what they stay for. Looking good is only getting better as Square Enix continuously improves upon its visual fidelity through their graphical updates, something that's becoming more of an ongoing venture than a one-and-done update when Dawntrail was released.

What is Loose Fit Attire?

Loose Fit Attire is the latest full-body cosmetic that has been released in patch 7.1 that features a casual, hip style. This includes long baggy pants, an undershirt and long sleeve jacket, wristbands for gloves, and of course, a backwards cap to top everything off.

It fits into the current theme of Solution Nine being a little more modern than what Final Fantasy XIV and most Final Fantasys have been in the past. You'll no doubt stand out with this attire, especially with the multi-layered dying scheme.

Where to Find Loose Fit Attire

Unlike almost everything in this patch, this coffer is a single gain, something that can’t be sold or obtained through easy means. It requires a bit of grinding because it’s assigned to Rank 25 in the newest PVP Series. This is essentially a battle pass for Final Fantasy XIV’s PVP mode that has been going on since Endwalker, when Crystalline Conflict was introduced, something PVP drastically needed.

While most of the new items in the 7.1 update are easy to get and obtainable through the marketboard, such as the Figmental Weapon Coffers, the Loose Fit glamour set will take you a considerable amount of time being so far into the Series. To give you context, 108,000 Series EXP is required in order to get to rank 25. This is no small feat as each match will take a good amount of time to get through and then the amount of EXP varies based on the results of the match and which mode you queued in for.

How to Obtain Series EXP

There's only one means of getting Series EXP: playing the PVP modes. While Final Fantasy XIV is a primarily PvE central experience, if you want this set you will need to delve into the PvP aspect of the game. This means queuing in for Frontline (Frontline Roulette is a good way of making combat EXP), Crystalline Conflict and even Rival Wings, although the latter isn’t a viable option given few people actually compete in this mode outside specific days and times of the week.

Mode Time Reward Frontline 10–20 Minutes 1,000 / 1,250 / 1,500 Crystaline Conflict 2–5 Minutes 700 / 900 Rival Wings 7–15 Minutes 750 / 1,250

As you can tell, the most efficient way of obtaining Series EXP is without doubt Crystalline Conflict as, win or lose, the amount of time it takes to get in and out of a match is quick. All that needs to be done is racking up the EXP over time. This can take as short as five hours if getting in two minute matches, to sixteen hours if every match goes into overtime.