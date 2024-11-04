Throne and Liberty is a free-to-play game that you can find on Steam or through Amazon Games, but that doesn't mean there aren't items, services, or buffs that don't try to encourage you to spend a little bit of real money. There are also packs purchased with money to support the game that reward you with special items. Like many free-to-play games, Throne and Liberty includes multiple types of currency and an in-game premium shop that lets you buy items using real money.

Luckily, the items available for purchase with real money or premium currencies don't make Throne and Liberty a pay-to-win game. Instead, you'll find options like unique Morphs available, or cosmetic armor options. If you browse the in-game shop, you'll see that the primary premium currency is something called Lucent.

What Is Lucent?

Lucent is the primary premium currency that you'll use in both the in-game premium shop and the marketplace, where you can buy and sell items with other players. As a result, Lucent is incredibly useful depending on what you want to purchase in Throne and Liberty and how much time you're willing to put into the game to acquire Lucent, or if you prefer to simply purchase Lucent with real money to get the special items you want, letting you spend your time however you want in the game instead of grinding for currencies. Which leads to the question of how Lucent can be earned.

How To Get Lucent

The Easy, More Expensive Route

You have quite a few options when it comes to gathering Lucent. The first is buying one of the Celebration Packs for Throne and Liberty, which are like founder packs in other games. There are three versions of the Celebration Pack, and each one gives you an amount of Lucent.

Celebration Pack: Bronze includes 1,125 Lucent

Celebration Pack: Silver includes 2,875 Lucent

Celebration Pack: Gold includes 6,000 Lucent

Each Celebration Pack includes items other than Lucent as incentives for purchasing them, but Lucent is the focus of this guide.

Once you're in-game, you can also open the premium shop and buy Lucent through that. There are different amounts available, with the cheapest option being $9.99 for 500 Lucent, and the most expensive option being $99.99 for 6,000 Lucent. The nice part is that using real money isn't the only way you can gather Lucent.

How To Get Lucent Without Spending Money

If you don't want to spend your hard-earned money on Lucent, you can use the marketplace -- or auction house, if you prefer that term -- in-game to get Lucent. Since Lucent is the currency that you use for auctions, selling valuable items can be a nice source of income for this particular currency. Of course, this option comes with its own set of pros and cons.

The pros include being able to gather Lucent and purchase items without spending real money, and you can earn a decent amount depending on what you sell. Then, the cons would be how lucky you are with item drops to pick up things worth selling, and the chance that what you put up for sale might not sell. Plus, the market varies, so an item could be on the market for a high price one day, and then have a much lower price another day.

Crafted items, items for crafting, and items from dungeon bosses are great options for earning Lucent.

Depending on how many characters you're willing to play regularly, you can increase your Lucent earning potential by farming more dungeons and guild bosses for items to sell on the market. While this can be tedious and time-consuming, it's still an option for earning extra Lucent without spending money. In the end, you'll likely use a mix of methods to gather Lucent and purchase the items you set your eyes on.

