Key Takeaways To unlock Magneto in Fortnite, you'll need to buy the battle pass for Chapter 3 Seaon 5.

Magneto will be available to unlock on July 2 in Fortnite, coinciding with Independence Day week in the U.S.

Magneto is not the only Marvel character in Fortnite; there are many others like Ant-Man and Black Widow.

X-Men's Magneto in Fortnite is an exciting prospect, especially for diehard Marvel fans. Unfortunately, you'll need to wait a long while to be able to play as this Jack Kirby/Stan Lee-created character.

Wastelander Magneto is releasing much later than expected.

How To Unlock Magneto in Fortnite

To be able to play as the comic antagonist Magneto in Fortnite, you'll first need to buy this season's battle pass. Chapter 3 Season 5 includes Magneto, in addition to Fallout's T-60 Armor. Something to keep in mind, however, is that Magneto's not a part of the main battle pass progression. Instead, he is treated separately and will likely be unlocked by completing quests in-game like past guest skins.

Unfortunately, Magneto isn't instantly available to play as from the time of writing. The battle pass claims that the villain will be available to unlock on July 2. As Americans celebrate their independence that week, they can play as Magneto in this battle royale.

There Are Many Marvel Characters in Fortnite

Magneto isn't the only Marvel character in Fortnite. In fact, there are now dozens. Ant-Man, Black Panther, Black Widow, and even other X-Men characters like Dark Phoenix and Gambit are featured in the game. They show up often on the Item Shop.

Other Games That Feature Magneto While You Wait

Magneto is a playable character in several popular games. Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 is one of the most accessible as it's available for modern platforms like the PS4 and is backwards compatible with the PS5. He is a popular choice among top-tier MvC3 players as he has powerful screen-filling moves and strong combo potential. "Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 shows its age visually, but is still as fun to play now as it was in 2011," said our 2016 PS4 review for the game. "The single player modes are only entertaining for so long, but the real fun is playing against other people."

He's also available as a playable character in Nintendo and Team Ninja's Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3. It's a top-down action RPG with a story rich in Marvel heroes and locales. Even Deadpool is in it alongside the likes of Spider-Man, Wolverine, and Star-Lord. Magneto can be unlocked by completing a boss wave mission in the second rift of the game. As you'd expect, he's mighty in the game. Our review for Ultimate Alliance 3 isn't as strong, however. "Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 is an acceptable, albeit dull game that’s only held together by the diverse Marvel universe," the reviewer said. "It’s enjoyable when played cooperatively, but that’s an excuse that can be used for any title."