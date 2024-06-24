Key Takeaways Mystery Goo is vital in Kingdom Hearts to create powerful items like the Ultima Weapon.

Obtain Mystery Goo by interacting with White Mushrooms and Rare Truffles in different levels of the game.

To increase your chances of obtaining Mystery Goo from Rare Truffles, use a longer-ranged keyblade.

Mystery Goo in Kingdom Hearts is a troublesome resource to acquire, but the grind will be worth it. It can help you make the best keyblade in the game, the Ultima Weapon. Thankfully, there are multiple ways of getting Mystery Goo in this Square Enix and Disney RPG.

What is Mystery Goo in Kingdom Hearts?

Mystery Goo is a rare resource in Kingdom Hearts. It can be used towards synthesizing rare items with the Moogles in Traverse Town. The synthesizing shop can be unlocked by going to the Accessory Shop and dropping the ladder with Sora, Donald, and Goofy's Trinity ability.

You'll require Mystery Goo to make the following items:

Mythril (1 Mystery Goo)

Three Stars (3 Mystery Goo)

Atlas Armlet (1 Mystery Goo)

Ultima Weapon (5 Mystery Goo)

Mystery Goo in Kingdom Hearts can be retrieved in Deep Jungle.

Where to Find Mystery Goo in Kingdom Hearts

There are a few enemies that drop the strangely named Mystery Goo in Kingdom Hearts. They're from the Mushroom enemies spotted throughout the game.

White Mushrooms

This type of heartless is one of the first you'll encounter in the game. Strangely, they don't try to hurt Sora at all. Instead, they want you to solve their riddle. The best location for White Mushrooms is just outside the Tent in Deep Jungle. You can just head inside the Tent and then head outside multiple times to see if they spawn. It's the fastest way possible, but you may need to have Sora run into the jungle two areas away to reset the heartless spawn process.

If they look cold, cast Fire. If it looks hot, use Blizzard, If there's a beam of light above their heads, use Thunder. If they're lying on the ground, cast the Cure spell. If it's frozen in place, Stop is the way to go. Once you've correctly used the right spell three times in a row, they'll give the keyblade wielder prizes. Hopefully, Mystery Goo is one of them.

Rare Truffles are also a source for Mystery Goo

Another way to get Mystery Goo is through Rare Truffles. They have a blue robe and a yellow hat. You'll spot them on the main deck in Neverland's ship where you fight Captain Hook in Kingdom Hearts.

The aim of battling the Rare Truffles is to have them bounce off the keyblade as many times as possible. Fly in the sky and lead the Rare Truffles over the water. Then, repeatedly hit them. According to Destiny Islands, these are the reward odds for getting Mystery Goo:

10-49 hits = 20%

50-99 hits = 40%

100 hits and over = 100%

Make sure you're using a longer-ranged keyblade, so you're more likely to hit the Rare Truffle every time. You'll have to figure out the rhythm of the strikes, so it will take a few attempts to get to these high numbers. Expect to be frustrated during this process. It will take a long time to get Mystery Goo in Kingdom Hearts, but the grind will be worth it. The Ultima Weapon can help you defeat the bosses more easily.

If the battlefield remains silent, you'll have to reset the process. Have Sora run to a place two corridors away. Then, return to the spawn area again to try to get the Mystery Goo.