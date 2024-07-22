Over the last year or two, fashion accessories have improved immensely. Before, you could equip them out of combat, but as soon as you initiated with anything, they would have to be put away. Reasonably, players wanted more from this as there are some very appealing accessories you can equip, such as umbrellas that will help block the rain and even angel wings.

Square eventually went on to ensure those fashion accessories would stay active in the background after interacting with an NPC or engaging in combat, going straight back to looking stylish. You don’t have to navigate the menus every time to equip them; they are instead always on until you manually unequip them. This was a fantastic new revelation that had players who already love showing off their characters jumping for joy. The only downside is, of course, you’re unable to have or summon a minion while using a fashion accessory.

In Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail, there are a couple new additions to the existing formula, with one of them being a translucent umbrella that fits in perfectly with the end area of the expansion, Solution Nine. This umbrella sticks out like a sore thumb. While there’s a large array of umbrellas to choose from, be it Asian themed or a simple checkered parasol, this is the umbrella to get in order to be the talk of the town (or friend circle).

In order to obtain it, it requires an immense amount of patience and determination. The Neon Parasol, or the translucent umbrella as some have dubbed it, is only unlocked when the Gemstone Trader at either Tuliyollal or Solution Nine opens up shop.

A FATEd Grind

The means of unlocking this trader is the difficult part. In your Travel menu, there will be a “Shared FATE” menu. Opening this will reveal that each area in Dawntrail (and Shadowbringers and Endwalker, but those are irrelevant this the parasol) has their own FATE tracker. Every time you complete a FATE with a gold rating, it will count towards this menu. You will need to complete all zones. Being that each requires 66 FATES to max out, that’s nearly 400 FATEs in order to unlock these vendors alone.

When you get to this point, the vendors will become available in both cities. Simply go up to the one in Solution Nine (X: 8.4 Y: 14.0) and you can purchase the Neon Parasol for 500 bicolor gems. The gems are obtained from doing FATES in Shadowbringers, Endwalker and Dawntrail, so you should have plenty.

And now you can go around town with your transparent neon umbrella and get all the compliments from random strangers.